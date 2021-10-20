 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ShemHaMephorash update for 20 October 2021

Regular Update Information v1.1.6 (2021/10/20)

Share · View all patches · Build 7561079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.1.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

  • Reduced the capacity cost of 【Strategic Point】 by non-Player faction. (-5 to -3)

  • Added and Updated unique unit's face graphic.

    　- Sher Ali Khan

    　- Hider Khan

    　- Georgia Blackwell

    　- Alek Stolymonov

  • If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

    https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

(Repost)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-v1.0.9"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

ShemHaMephorash Content jpn Depot 1481721
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content eng Depot 1481722
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content Common Depot 1481723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.