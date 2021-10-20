Regular Update Information v1.1.6 (2021/10/20)

It's time to regular update. (v1.1.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

Reduced the capacity cost of 【Strategic Point】 by non-Player faction. (-5 to -3)

Added and Updated unique unit's face graphic.

- Sher Ali Khan

- Hider Khan

- Georgia Blackwell

- Alek Stolymonov

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

(Repost)

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-v1.0.9"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board