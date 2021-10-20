Honey, I Joined A Cult Patch Notes v0.3.041

Greetings Faithful followers

We have great news for you today - a new patch has been released today!

Key changes include the Pool of Revelations being available for research much sooner into the game, meaning you can find the best Cultists more effectively to make your compound the best it can be!

We're hard at work on our first content update expected before the end of the year. We're excited to share more news on that soon!

Full patch notes can be found below:

CHANGES:



Pool of Revelations tech has been switched with Influence Cap 1 resulting in the Pool of Revelations being unlocked much earlier (does not affect old saves).

Pool of Revelation object costs have been reduced.

Toilet - Insta-Flush max bladder rating changed from 85% to 90%.

Shower - Insta-Power dirty hands removal chance changed from 15% to 20%.

Toilet - Golden max hygiene rating changed from 85% to 90%.

Shower - Golden dirty hands removal chance changed from 20% to 15%.

Toilet - Golden Prestige rating changed from 5 to 7.

Shower - Golden Prestige rating changed from 5 to 7.

Sink - Golden Prestige rating changed from 5 to 7.

Maintenance Room Step Ladder upgrade now increases both repair and cleaning speed instead of patrol speed.

Followers will now choose to use Module rooms more frequently. Previously they prioritized any available Therapy rooms.

Poorer Quality followers now have a chance to start with positive traits instead of only negative.

Added tooltips to Kitchen production pause buttons to clarify their state.

Cult Sign is now able to be moved, deleted, and built from the build menu.

Updated the costs of outdoor objects. Previously everything cost $200.

Follower Overview menu now shows each Module Rooms progress.

Protests and Raids can now occur at more points throughout the day.

Darkness Divine Inspirations tier thresholds have been changed. Lower tiers are unlocked sooner.

PR Missions PR gain has been reduced.

Heat gains from all sources have been increased.

Initial Faith upkeep of Cultists has been greatly increased.

Skill Point Faith upkeep of Cultists has been reduced slightly.

Mission difficulty slightly increased.

Prestige diminishing returns after 6th object is placed in a room has been reduced.

Prestige restricted space penalties have changed from 20% increments to 10% increments.

Theme rating gained from Spread missions has been increased.

Theme rating gained from Sacrificial Pit has been increased.

Theme rating gained from Contracts Room has been increased.

Influence rating gained from Sacrificial Pit has been increased.

Spirit Chamber Demon Projector now has 4 rotation sprites.

Cultist Overview, Follower Overview and Compound menus can now be sorted by their headers.

Options to toggle hit points and indoor lights are now saved.

Added new dynamic tutorials for Missed Sermons, Gaining Influence, Compound Growth, Skill Points, Prestige, Preparing Meals, and Divine Inspirations Reminder.

Reduced the Money output of the Infernal Heat room slightly.

Follower Unknown Traits are now colour coded.

Added additional details to the Contracts Room and Sacrificial Pit Follower assign menus.

The cost of deleting walls and foundation has been removed.

FIXES:



Fixed Steam not taking screenshots with the F12 key.

Fixed Skill tooltips showing two sets of data that contradicted each other.

Fixed right clicking Cultists to perform actions when they are scheduled to sleep to no longer result in Cultists ignoring the order and going to bed.

Fixed Cultist Sidebar Menu schedule bug where their schedule could be set to 'Paste', 'Copy' etc instead of 'Work', 'Sleep' etc.

Fixed zoom levels of the game in resolutions above 1080p.

Fixed Cultist Overview menu not showing Intelligence skill values.

Holy Room can no longer contain certain strings that would result in the game being coming unstable.

Fixed bug where Cultists would almost always mention having a dream after sleeping.

Fixed Injuries tooltip spacing issues.

Fixed Build menu filter scroll bar not scrolling correctly.

Fixed Protesters sometimes appearing with red, blue, green, or grey skin tones.

Fixed a crash when a Protest notification was not read until after saving and loading.

Fixed objects that were being moved from being deleted when clicking the same object in the build menu.

Fixed Police Raids from confiscating pictures they could not reach.

Added more checks to stop Cultists becoming stuck on missions.

Fixed Cooking success and failure particles sometimes not triggering.

Fixed Mission duration timers sometimes behaving oddly during a Police Raid or Protest.

Fixed recommended room size text being cut off.

Fixed the Sermon Completed popup not appearing if Assign Cultists mission menu was open.

Fixed Research becoming permanently blocked if the player opened another tech before the current tech was confirmed as completed.

Fixed Altar of the Anathematised dynamic tutorial from deleting a random Cultist when read.

Fixed Cultist Faith drain sometimes stopping completely.

Fixed some Research menu techs not linking together properly.

Fixed Cultist Overview menu job priorities tooltips showing incorrect room information.

Fixed Divine Inspiration exploit where missions that should go on cooldown did not.

Fixed Sermon exploit where all upgrades could be used for free.

Fixed Cultists sometimes appearing with different hair when facing backwards.

Fixed Cultists sometimes appearing with incorrect hand colours.

Stopped Amy Leaf Cultist from sometimes starting the game with the 'Bad Memory' trait completely cancelling out the 'All Star' trait.

Fixed Followers who are being sacrificed from coming back out of the Sacrificial Pit in various strange forms if a Sermon is called at the exact same time they fall in.

Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when Followers fall into the Sacrificial Pit when a Sermon is called.

Fixed Followers happiness not dropping when they are stuck in a room without a door and want to go home.

Made the number of Cultists the player has consistent between various menus and tooltips.

Fixed some Cultist totals and Cultist caps not matching resulting in not being able to recruit as many Cultists as they should be able to.

Fixed various menus appearing empty if opening them when the Divine Inspirations menu was open and a Divine Inspiration is selected but not confirmed.

Fixed Tutorial block when lectern could be repaired before being asked to repair it.

Fixed Tutorial block when forcing a Cultist to repair something other than the lectern.

Fixed Tutorial block when clicking unusable tiles results in the foundations not being able to be built in the correct spot.

Fixed Crash when connecting two rooms when flowers were present on the connecting ground.

Fixed Follower Overview menu stuttering and lagging due to it incorrectly checking unrecruited followers on the street.

Fixed Mission menu tooltips on the Launch Mission / Assign Cultists button not appearing.

Fixed Police sometimes getting stuck during a Police Raid.

Fixed Cultists sometimes ignored Police Raids.

Fixed Cultists sometimes ignored right click orders.

Fixed Cultists sometimes not eating vending machine food and starving.

Fixed Cultist maintenance workers sometimes becoming stuck in one room.

Fixed Sidebar scrollbars sometimes snapping back incorrectly.

Fixed Cultists sometimes not targeting the closest food source.

Fixed Unique missions sometimes appearing again after being successfully completed.

Fixed Leader Statue only showing the plinth on the mission rewards screen.

Fixed inconsistent cost of Contract signing when room is upgraded.

Fixed Cultists sometimes targeting the last placed type of object instead of the nearest of that type of object.

Fixed Super Computer not flashing red when broken.

Fixed Cultists assigned to missions that are not launched but expire gaining XP.

Fixed prestige rating a room that has had its type changed and contains objects from its previous type.

LOCALISATION:



Fixed many localisation errors.

Fixed many instances of localised text not fitting into its designated area.

Added new localisation strings to various menus.

Fixed menu missing references in localisation.

Improved language quality of various localised strings.

Enjoy!