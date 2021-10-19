MINOR UPDATE

Hey people, I hope you are having a great weekend! With the help of some professional feedback, I came up with a small update to improve Rise of Mavros.

Here are the fixes and changes implemented through this update:

Nerfed:

Full Melee combat damage output nerfed

Full Melee combat stamina consumption increased

Hammer Specials nerfed

Bow Specials minor nerfed

Buffed:

Sword damage output minor buffed

Bow classic combos minor buff

Character initial speed minor buff

Additional:

* Now you can only unlock each weapon when you reach its required level. This was my intention from the beginning. Early birds got to try all the current weapons. By the way, I am still planning to add another weapon (this may be 2 weapons ːsteamhappyː).