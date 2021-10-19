MINOR UPDATE

Hey people, I hope you are having a great weekend! With the help of some professional feedback, I came up with a small update to improve Rise of Mavros.
Here are the fixes and changes implemented through this update:
Nerfed:
- Full Melee combat damage output nerfed
- Full Melee combat stamina consumption increased
- Hammer Specials nerfed
- Bow Specials minor nerfed
Buffed:
- Sword damage output minor buffed
- Bow classic combos minor buff
- Character initial speed minor buff
Additional:
* Now you can only unlock each weapon when you reach its required level. This was my intention from the beginning. Early birds got to try all the current weapons. By the way, I am still planning to add another weapon (this may be 2 weapons ːsteamhappyː).
-
AI animation blend issue fixed. When an AI opponent was hit with a specific type of damage, the blend between "hit animation" and "movement animation" was delayed. This caused the AI character to float for 0.3-0.5 seconds. Now the animation blend plays seamless.
-
Fixed melee combat dashing punch animation delay.
-
4th and the final map is on its way. It is 70% ready.
-
If you read till here, here is a small bonus for you: Watch out for the spooky Halloween. Small event coming up! Tell your friends ːsteammockingː
