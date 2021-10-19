Bunhouse has officially released on Steam!

Bunhouse hasn't been in development for very long. It started in February 2021 as a fun project for my wife (who is a master plant mom and thinks bunnies are the most adorable thing on God's green earth). From there, we decided Bunhouse was something that should be shared with the world. It has become increasingly clear that the world just loves bunnies!

Being a solo dev isn't easy, and there's a lot to do. But I'm so incredibly proud of what Bunhouse has become and am equally excited for what the future holds.

I truly hope you all enjoy the peaceful, relaxing greenhouse and that Bunhouse brings you joy. If you do play the game and enjoy it, writing a review helps me immensely and I would be mega grateful. Thank you so much for being part of a wonderful community and for allowing me the opportunity to bring this game to you.

Now go forth and bun!

Sincerely,

Patrick

Bunhouse Developer

Reky Studios