Hotfix v.0.7.05

Hey everybody! This is a quick hotfix to solve the execution of some character traits (and other small things).

Fixes

Traits that reduce the energy cost of cards in your hand, at the start of a turn, are now working as expected

Vanished cards that have been created in the middle of a combat will now display their correct value while checking the vanish pile

Cards generated by items (f.e. Wolfskin Cloak or Searing Dagger) will not lost their attribute modifications when a game desyncs

Balance and adjustments

Thanks to the feedback that we are getting since the launch of the Obelisk Challenge patch, we will begin to adjust some values here and there, improve some things, etc. One of the first changes have to be with the card rewards (and random card generation, f.e. cards like Ammunitions). We have increased the chance to get the upgraded version (blue, yellow or purple) of a card with each Madness level, so the higher the level the higher the chances to get a "rare" card.

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!