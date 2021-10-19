 Skip to content

Himeko Sutori update for 19 October 2021

Additional language support!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are continuing to add new functionality and support to Himeko Sutori. Today we announce official support for Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese. Now more players from around the world can enjoy the game in their native language. If you prefer to play in any of these languages, go ahead and change your preferences from the main menu. And if you notice any problems with the localizations, please let us know so we can improve the game.

As always, thank you very much for your support and for being part of the Himeko Sutori community.

