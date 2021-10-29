PATCH FOR OCTOBER UPDATE | Fatal Error on Load fixed

Hello Ranchers!

Our biggest apologies for the issues since yesterday afternoon's patch.

It seems that a bug slipped through our testing that caused a crash when loading the game for some players. We have reverted to the previous version of the October update (0.581) and the game should no longer generate a Fatal Error on load. There is no difference in content between these versions.

For those that use Streamlabs OBS

When launching this version of the game, please select the second option 'Ranch Simulator, DirectX 11 for OBS' as if you launch the game with DirectX 12 it is likely to crash when you switch scenes whilst streaming.

Was it working fine for you before?

We have branched off the most recent version, that went live yesterday (0.582) onto the unstable branch. So if you weren't experiencing any crashes, feel free to swap over to the unstable branch:

You can access the Unstable Branch by doing the following:

Load up steam and head to your library

Right click on Ranch Simulator and then select "Properties"

Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "unstable_branch" (no password needed)

What's the difference between the 2 builds?

When testing version 0.581, we received reports that a streaming with OBS was causing a crash, this is related to using DirectX 12, we have since discovered that running DirectX 11 doesn't cause this issue.

We patched this issue, and an issue where the game would crash on exit sometimes (which doesn't have any negative effect on your save or anything). Unfortunately this seems to have caused a separate issue where the game now crashes on load for some players, therefore we have decided to revert the main build back to the previous one.

Happy Halloween!

~The Ranch Sim Team.