Escape Simulator update for 19 October 2021

Escape Simulator is Out Now!

Hello explorers,

After more than two years of working hard on our dream game, Escape Simulator is live on Steam!

It features 15 rooms, co-op multiplayer, room editor, and Workshop integration. We'll continue to support and work on the game after the release. Apart from quick bug fixes, we want to add more languages and 5 new rooms, so stay tuned. ;)

We really hope that you'll like the game as much as we do!

Have fun!

Pine team

PS. For all the questions about the game, check our official FAQ..

PPS. If you wish to report a bug or just chat with us about the game, visit our official Discord server.

