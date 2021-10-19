Patch 0.9.4.6 is out with more fixes for the Mastery Update.

Patch notes:

Fixed a crash related to Multi-slash attack.

Players will no longer lose their loadout items if the game crashes mid-quest.

Hero screen now shows correct data for Inspiration passives on level 3.

Heroes rejoining the party will no longer have their skill level reset.

Summons now spawn next to their caster when possible.

New item use effect: Heal Potion.

New item use effect: Diamond Hourglass.

New item use effect: Prism.

Added a subtle marker to improve max HP limit readability in dark areas.

Increased the power of Koshak-summoning elites.

Adjusted some sound volumes.

Replaced some of the waling sounds with different wailing sounds.

Pure Force now re-applies itself if it's already active when used.

Changed Master and Runesmith quests difficulty indicator to "Unknown".

Zhu no longer attempts to use Cauterize on invulnerable enemies.

More typo fixes in quest descriptions.

You can also check the history of smaller hotfixes here.

Dev note: New item effects were actually meant to be a part of the next big update, but hey -- since they were done already there was no reason not to include them. :)

With some luck this is the last hotfix for the Mastery Update. Please let us know if you still encounter any issues needing immediate attention, either here or on our Discord server.

-Tom