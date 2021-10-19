Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity News – Rise and Shine

Survivors!

Right before the release of Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, we are back with another look at some new features of our upcoming expansion. This time we’ll take a closer look at some new buildings and how they can make your life easier, while also freeing your settlers from some burdens of manual labour.

New Buildings – Aspiring a new Level Of Comfort

Pump it up and stash it!

Water Towers are a great way to store large amounts of water and to prepare for droughts. Additionally, by using different water sources, like the Electric Well, you can also diversify how and when you stock up more water. Still, at least one tedious task always remains: Assigning the many, many Water Carriers to store the precious resource by hand. This is tedious for your brave little worker bees and for you as their leader, especially when planning and sustaining larger settlements. To better this situation, meet the new: “Pumping Station” and the “Upgraded Water Tower”.



The famous polonaise of Water Carriers trying to fulfill their duty, besides the comedic value, our settlement can do better.



A much cleaner way of getting those tanks filled up.

Upgrading to the new Water Tower is useful, as it can store 4 times as much water, which alone helps in having to build less of them. Additionally, the new building can work in conjunction with the “Pumping Station”.



The Pumping Station in action.

The “Pumping Station” needs to be built at a nearby lake and be connected to a power grid. With these requirements satisfied and while in the vicinity of an Upgraded Water Tower, it can pump water into the water storage of the tower automatically.

With this you can drastically reduce the workforce needed for Water Carriers, while also giving you a valid alternative besides the Electric Well as a new comfortable means of preparing for the next drought.

Keep in mind: This new and powerful building needs to be earned by researching through the new Prosperity research tree, gathering new resources and extending your electricity network to support the new building. Remember, everything comes at a cost!

We listened to your feedback concerning the production of new tools and protective clothing. Even the Upgraded Workshop or Tailor buildings sometimes can’t do the job in time. This is true especially in bigger settlements and later stages of the game where you have to build the same buildings over and over again in hope to solve your problem.



The typical setup in larger settlements to keep up with production needs.

Instead of having to upgrade to even more efficient buildings, we chose to introduce the “Factory Hall”. This building uses the new and advanced resources to help and boost production buildings in its vicinity and make them more efficient. Think of it as a special research facility where specialized equipment is produced to help the surrounding production buildings in ramping up their production.

As long as new resources are available, and you have engineers assigned to work in it, all buildings in the Factory Hall radius will receive the bonus. The buildings that benefit from its effect are: The Refinery, Tailor, Workshop, Medical Facility, Armory and the Decontamination Post.



The Factory Hall at work, please be quiet, our engineers are thinking...

As with most of the new buildings, getting there and advancing to the point where you can research and use this new building is part of the journey and the challenge. So with this, take care and keep surviving!

Like last time, this is just another glimpse at some features of the “Prosperity” expansion, which will be released on October 21st. Additionally, stay tuned for a little free DLC that is just around the corner…

Once again, thank you for all the great support and immense feedback we are receiving since Early Access and Full Release of Endzone! Please keep it up, and stay tuned for more!

- Your Teams at Gentlymad Studios & Assemble Entertainment -

Watch the latest Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity Gameplay Trailer:

