Campaign 8, Computational Blocks, Worker customization, and...1.0 Launch Date!!

I'll get the big news out of the way upfront - Factory Town is finally ready to graduate from Early Access as a full "1.0" release! Development & free updates will definitely continue after the launch, but I feel the essential gameplay systems are solid, the game is stable to run, and has enough content & replayability to earn the 1.0 label.

The official launch date is November 17th, 2021 (in about a month).

If you've been enjoying the game and all the updates, you can do me a huge favor by writing a review on the game's Steam page. Having recent reviews will help make the launch successful & bring new people into the game, which all supports more & bigger future updates.

Speaking of which, there's quite a few changes in this version:

Campaign map 8



The eighth and final campaign map is now available. The player starts with quite a bit of unlocked technology, a giant rail network, and a production facility for making OmniPipes - which are a powerful pipe transport system that can move any item through them, both above- and below-ground. However, there is still quite a bit of work to do - the player must develop lots of physical & magical production capabilities to unlock the last level of technology and complete construction of the OmniTemple. This final building requires expensive inputs, but rewards the player with research that can infinitely speed up production and transport.

Additionally, a new set of Achievements have been added that are earned by completing each of the campaign maps. They are awarded retroactively so there is no requirement to re-play campaigns you've already completed.

Worker Customization



The worker units are no longer identical clones. They are randomized with an array of skin tones, hair styles, hair colors, and shirt colors. You can select an individual worker and change these attributes at any time by clicking the 'Customize" button.

The computational block system has been a bit of a 'black box' for quite awhile, and this updates aims to make them easier to use and also more flexible. At its heart, the computational blocks are a way to control the transport and production of goods using a series of logical and mathematical operators. They can be configured to interact with each other via signal messages, like a visual programming language.

But the behavior of each block was very obscured. Now, the player can view and select from a number of Output Functions and Message Types so they know when a block will trigger an output, and how it will affect the target block.

For example: There is a Timer block that can receive values from other blocks. You can choose if this input value will set the timer duration, toggle a 'repeat' option on the timer, start/stop the timer, set an internal value that will be delayed for the timer's duration, or to simply output its current value. The timer itself has two output functions: "Timer Completed" and "Timer State Changed". The first will only output the timer's internal value once the timer has fully elapsed. The second will output a 1 ("on") or 0 ("off") whenever the timer changes from running to stopped. You could use this second function to easily control the active state of a Grabber or open & close a railway gate.

It's still a complex system and is not required to complete the game, but for players who like extreme efficiency and intricate transport solutions, it should give them many more options and a smoother experience overall.

Here's a detailed list of changes to the Computational Block system:

Can right-click on a computational block to choose the Output Function. This usually defaults to “Output”, which is sent whenever its primary value is modified. But for things like Agent Trigger you can specify if the output happens when an agent enters, or exits the block. Once an Output Function is chosen, then the player is able to select a target of the logic message with right-click.

When choosing the target of a logic message, players can now choose between several Message Types. This changes the effect the message will have on the target block. For example you can set a timer duration, start the timer, tell the timer to delay a value by a certain amount, or specify which side of a math equation is being updated.

Computation is now processed in one large batch instead of one update every frame

New block: Inverter. Acts like the previous “Bool Function” of 'NOT'. Old Bool Function blocks configured as 'NOT' are migrated as Inverters

Logic Pusher is renamed Trigger to more clearly reflect its role

Can now Ctrl-click on Triggers to activate them, on Counters to increment, on Timers to start the timer, and on Number blocks to send their value on to linked blocks

New Logic Connections panel that lets you delete, re-order, modify, and add logic links

Inventory Sensor and Agent Trigger can be enabled and disabled manually or with logic message

Counter has a Loop function that will act as a built-in modulo function if > 0. It can be set manually or with a “Set Loop Value” message.

Timer has “Repeat” property that can be set manually or with “Set Repeat” message

Computational Blocks now show list of available Actions / Triggers when you select it, allowing for manual activation

Updated most Computational block icons

Changes should be backwards compatible with most existing computational block setups

And the other changes in this update:

Balance Changes

Removed Magic Conveyor Belt from OmniPipe required inputs

OmniPipe recipe now consumes 2 Mana Pipes, but also outputs 2 OmniPipes. Omnistone input is kept at 1. This is to decrease the ratio of Omnistones needed per OmniPipe

Increased Tech Level 10 OmniPipe requirement from 25 to 200

“Collect Bonus” option on OmniTemples is now always on, and option to toggle it is removed. No additional bonus is granted when offering is complete, instead, the recipe just automatically cycles to another random set of items

All MegaRecharger recipes' speed doubled

Harvester Drill research now costs 1000 Industry Points and 1000 Red Coins instead of 2000 of each

Health Potion is worth 20 Blue Coins instead of 5 Purple Coins

Elixir is worth 40 Blue Coins instead of 32 Blue Coins

Misc Improvements

Re-organized default Hotbars

Entity Outlines are preloaded on logic structures and buildings to reduce lag when highlighting

Removed excessive targeting arrows from all available Markets when placing Houses

Town happiness is only recalculated once per second, to avoid rapid fluctuations in value

Bug Fixes