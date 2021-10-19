Version 1.2.1. Trading improvements

Hello everyone.

The autumn blues are here, but hopefully you haven't even noticed thanks to the new Age of Alexander DLC. For us, the working days have become much more relaxed, now that the pressure is off.

The expansion pack is very stable with no game breaking errors. It's the right time to look into our backlog of improvements, some that have been waiting there for a while. This update is a good example of what changes and improvements we have in mind.

List of changes:

Both lists of resources (offers and demands) are now displayed in the Trade Overview window together (the dropdown selector was removed).

AI - making trade proposals was improved.

Bug in the Trading window fixed (clicking on a resource item was sometimes not opening an amount selector).

Custom Steam achievements are now also available in the Alexander mod.

Ironman games are now autosaved every turn (which should entirely prevent any data losses).

Mouse tooltip for map items was added when the map item is busy (e.g. a city).

Macedon illustration in the vanilla scenario was corrected to show Phillip instead of Alexander (an issue happening when the vanilla scenario was started in Alexander mod).

Age of Alexander scenario had a number of tweaks implemented.

Custom worlds - city foundations are randomly added near starting positions so players can save some resources if such foundations are utilized.

Bug causing cities to not multiply production of connected mines when an improvement was being built, was fixed.

Bug causing a Hero (or an Emissary) to disband in foreign territory when a peace agreement was signed, was fixed.

AI - improved algorithm to set the birth rate support.

Some additional minor bugs were fixed.

One rare CTD fixed.

Updated Russian, German and Chinese translations.

We are always happy to hear your feedback, especially now, when the DLC is out. Please share your thoughts in our Steam forum and if you enjoy the game and particularly the new DLC, please write a review and spread the word. Thank you for your support.

Yours,

Kube Games team.