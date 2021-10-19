Harvest Island: Beginnings Demo Update

I've added an updated demo to harvest island which reflects almost the final version of the game. If anyone played the game during the steam festival, this won't be new, but for new people who just started following Harvest Island, this is a big update. The game is still roughly 15min long but I've added new UI interface when interacting with the god statue. I've also added translations to the game as well. Which I had promised international players a while back that I was lacking budget and time to get this done. It's finished now.

If anyone hasn't seen the new Harvest Island Trailer, give it a watch.

As for the game development in general, it's a long journey and I thank you guys for patiently waiting for the release. I've been pushing the release of the game, but it keeps getting delay. Mostly because I'm a solo developer doing 20 jobs at once. I just don't have the dedicated time to focus on the game, but the silver lining for this is that I get new ideas and add more content to the game. So that might be a good thing for you. More hours to play and more depth to the game.

