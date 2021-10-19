Trick or Treat! Grab exclusive Fall-o-Ween loot from October 21

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lightning cracks across the Blunderdome. Big Yeetus spins menacingly, glistening in the light of the full moon. Bumbling beans rise from the slime and...BOO! We’re bringing the Halloween spirit to Fall Guys with our Fall-o-Ween Limited Time Event, with two special Shows, exclusive costumes and fiendish rewards.

Dive in...if you dare!

Celebrate Fall-o-Ween - 21-31 October

We’re offering players a Trick or Treat with two hair-raising new Shows! The Trick Show presents a spine-tingling challenge for solo players, while the Treat Show keeps the jump-scares to a minimum with some mysterious Trios fun.

But you’ll need to conquer both to complete the hallowed Fall-o-Ween Challenges and unlock these rewards!

Hobgoblin (Colour) - 100 points

300 Kudos - 200 points

Jack'o Costume (Bottom) - 500 points

Jack'o Costume (Top) - 700 points

600 Kudos - 1400 points

Fall-o-Ween Master (Nickname) - 1800 points

Plus, as an extra Halloween treat (no trick this time, honest!), we’re introducing the Playful Imp costume to the in-game store. Grab this magically mischievous look for 7000 Kudos per part, 21-24 October.

Phew! We’ll see you in the Blunderdome and remember: don’t be scared of the slime (insert big, terrifying laugh here).