 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 19 October 2021

Trick or Treat! Grab exclusive Fall-o-Ween loot from October 21

Share · View all patches · Build 7559895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lightning cracks across the Blunderdome. Big Yeetus spins menacingly, glistening in the light of the full moon. Bumbling beans rise from the slime and...BOO! We’re bringing the Halloween spirit to Fall Guys with our Fall-o-Ween Limited Time Event, with two special Shows, exclusive costumes and fiendish rewards.

Dive in...if you dare!

Celebrate Fall-o-Ween - 21-31 October

We’re offering players a Trick or Treat with two hair-raising new Shows! The Trick Show presents a spine-tingling challenge for solo players, while the Treat Show keeps the jump-scares to a minimum with some mysterious Trios fun.

But you’ll need to conquer both to complete the hallowed Fall-o-Ween Challenges and unlock these rewards!

  • Hobgoblin (Colour) - 100 points
  • 300 Kudos - 200 points
  • Jack'o Costume (Bottom) - 500 points
  • Jack'o Costume (Top) - 700 points
  • 600 Kudos - 1400 points
  • Fall-o-Ween Master (Nickname) - 1800 points

Plus, as an extra Halloween treat (no trick this time, honest!), we’re introducing the Playful Imp costume to the in-game store. Grab this magically mischievous look for 7000 Kudos per part, 21-24 October.

Phew! We’ll see you in the Blunderdome and remember: don’t be scared of the slime (insert big, terrifying laugh here).

Changed depots in internal_qa branch

View more data in app history for build 7559895
Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.