Trick or Treat! Grab exclusive Fall-o-Ween loot from October 21

Lightning cracks across the Blunderdome. Big Yeetus spins menacingly, glistening in the light of the full moon. Bumbling beans rise from the slime and...BOO! We’re bringing the Halloween spirit to Fall Guys with our Fall-o-Ween Limited Time Event, with two special Shows, exclusive costumes and fiendish rewards.
Dive in...if you dare!
Celebrate Fall-o-Ween - 21-31 October
We’re offering players a Trick or Treat with two hair-raising new Shows! The Trick Show presents a spine-tingling challenge for solo players, while the Treat Show keeps the jump-scares to a minimum with some mysterious Trios fun.
But you’ll need to conquer both to complete the hallowed Fall-o-Ween Challenges and unlock these rewards!
- Hobgoblin (Colour) - 100 points
- 300 Kudos - 200 points
- Jack'o Costume (Bottom) - 500 points
- Jack'o Costume (Top) - 700 points
- 600 Kudos - 1400 points
- Fall-o-Ween Master (Nickname) - 1800 points
Plus, as an extra Halloween treat (no trick this time, honest!), we’re introducing the Playful Imp costume to the in-game store. Grab this magically mischievous look for 7000 Kudos per part, 21-24 October.
Phew! We’ll see you in the Blunderdome and remember: don’t be scared of the slime (insert big, terrifying laugh here).
