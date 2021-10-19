 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 19 October 2021

Vacuum Pilot Early Access Out Now!

Hey there! After a year in development, Vacuum Pilot is ready to launch into Early Access! We are looking forward to receive your feedback and suggestions!

The best way to reach and talk to us is through our Discord Server. Here, we will create polls based on the suggestions we receive so our player base can actively take part in the direction our development is taking.

Alternatively, head to the Steam Community-Hub of Vacuum Pilot and post your feedback there!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, message us on Discord!

Here's some info on what content will be available in this release:

  • 25 Levels
  • Global leaderboards for all levels
  • Online Multiplayer (Casual and Competitive)
  • Level and XP System
  • Ship Customization
  • Level Editor
  • Steam Workshop Support

We hope you have as much fun playing the game as we have making it!

