Balancing patch is LIVE

Hello warriors ! This week, we have some news for you!

We hope you’re alright! So, as you remember, we released the “Glenwald Calling” update a few weeks ago. It was a huge work for us, but we’re glad you folks seem to like the new map!

However, we’ve quickly realized there were some issues with the new balancing of the game. Indeed, before the update, the game was a little too easy, and now it’s become too hard especially in Glenwald.

The Last Spell is a very hard game to balance in general, but thanks to your feedback and comments, we’re very happy to release today this balancing patch that should alleviate some of the issues that made the “Glenwald Update” too hard. Please let us know what you think of this new balancing that is detailed in the changelog

We’re very glad to have such a committed community, and it’s thanks to you that we’re able to make the game better during this early access! So, from all of us at Ishtar Games, thank you!