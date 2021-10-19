Post Season 1 update #1 is now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 1

Balance: Bush Spawn Quantity Increased across all maps.

Balance: ESMA-1 Tree Spawn Quantity Increased.

Fixed bug where if you hover over UI and you have building object selected, it does not disappear.

Fixed bug where when you delete save, the save bar does not fill properly.

Fixed bug where ship loadout bar would not properly update its values.

Crafting Tooltip now has more display space as some languages require more space.

*Crafting Menu now disables extra pages if there are no recipes.

Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!