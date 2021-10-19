Update 2.0 is out

Greetings to all train travel lovers!
Finally, we are releasing a major game update 2.0.
Added:
- The ability to get out of the car (to the station or just jump out into the street)
- Food cravings (can be reduced by selecting a difficulty level)
- Buying and selling goods (souvenirs / food)
- Ryazan-1 railway station
- New player movement system (added a jump to enter the carriage)
- Dynamic weather system (appearance of rain, fog, sun, etc.)
- Dynamic change of day and night (time is accelerated)
- Transition between all cars
- New companions, bags, items have been added to the wagon
- New extensive menu
- and much more...
ATTENTION! The game may contain bugs and errors. We would be grateful for any feedback, let's improve the game together!
Thank you for your attention and enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update