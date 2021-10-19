Driver4VR Beta 5.7

Welcome to Beta tests of new upcoming feature: Body Tracking with Webcam using Deep Learning.
You need only a webcam now to emulate body tracking for VRChat, NeosVR, etc.
In short, I'd say it is not as precise as Kinect but can detect a broader range of poses.
To use webcam body tracking:
- Select Body Tracking: Webcam / Deep Learning (Beta). Click Configuration.
- Start Driver4VR. You should see the webcam image in the preview.
You should see trackers floating around below your headset but most likely they will point in the wrong direction.
- Press Calibrate. Look down and rotate slightly head left and right until the tracker direction is not aligned with your pose.
That should be all :)
There are more things to determine but there were many requests to make beta as early as possible so here it is. I will be definitively searching for tips on how to make it work best possible way, like how to make webcam work on 25-30fps instead of only 15. What background is best for tracking, camera placement, etc. But from my observations, it works nicely out of the box!
Please join Discord on #webcam-body-tracking channel for discussion!
Best regards,
Greg
Changed depots in beta branch