Driver4VR Beta 5.7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to Beta tests of new upcoming feature: Body Tracking with Webcam using Deep Learning.

You need only a webcam now to emulate body tracking for VRChat, NeosVR, etc.

In short, I'd say it is not as precise as Kinect but can detect a broader range of poses.



To use webcam body tracking:

Select Body Tracking: Webcam / Deep Learning (Beta). Click Configuration. Start Driver4VR. You should see the webcam image in the preview.

You should see trackers floating around below your headset but most likely they will point in the wrong direction. Press Calibrate. Look down and rotate slightly head left and right until the tracker direction is not aligned with your pose.

That should be all :)

There are more things to determine but there were many requests to make beta as early as possible so here it is. I will be definitively searching for tips on how to make it work best possible way, like how to make webcam work on 25-30fps instead of only 15. What background is best for tracking, camera placement, etc. But from my observations, it works nicely out of the box!

Please join Discord on #webcam-body-tracking channel for discussion!

Best regards,

Greg