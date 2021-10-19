Jewelry & Sesame

5 New products, 2 new production buildings and new crop

Jewelry, need Gold and Gemstones.

Oil press, produces Sesame oil with Sesame and Pottery.

Sesame is a new crop that becomes available when the Indus Valley trade route is unlocked.

Both Jewelry and Sesame oil are necessary to complete some of the repeatable events at the end of the Tech tree to increase storage capacity or religiour reputation.

4 New Trade areas and trade map.

Indus Valley, a region in what is now Pakistan and India. Unlocks Sesame.

Anatolia, actual Turkey, sells Gold.

Badakhshan, a region in what is now Afghanistan and Tajikistan, a Lapis lazuli mining area. Sells Gems.

Egypt, buys Jewelry and Sesame Oil.

Changes in trade:

Now each port will be able to trade with all unlocked areas in the same route. For example, the West route includes Northern Mesopotamia, Lebanon and Egypt.

Selecting 'High priority' for a product increases the price considerably but the exchange will take place when the boat arrives even if the goods for sale have not yet arrived at the port building.