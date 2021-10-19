A few changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7559227 · Last edited 19 October 2021 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

A bug was fixed: In the Falcon Forest area, after completing the quest "My Belongings", the Player could repeatedly talk to the Quest giver and get Gold and Experience each time, this is no longer possible.

A bug was fixed: The map where your Heroes, meet the evil Wizard who enchanted the beautiful city of Curvin now has an exit.

A bug was fixed: When Zura is in the Group, she now gets +200HPmax and +100MPmax when the Group drinks from the strange liquid.

A bug was fixed: The 1st main quest is now no longer repeatable.

A bug was fixed: If you have Worker 5 and 6 in the Group they are now displayed.

A bug was fixed: Laboratory Level 2 displayed the wrong Chest when opened.

A bug was fixed: In the PSA agency, the Boss was added to the Group several times by talking to the NPC's repeatedly, this is now no longer possible.

Ring of the desert for class Mage MP regeneration reduced from 3% to 2%.

Enemy Customization: Flail weakness has been added to all drones.

Enemy Customization: Zombies now have weak point Fire instead of Ice.

Enemy Customization: Adult slimes now have weak point Wind instead of Ice.

A few texts were corrected.