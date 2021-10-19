 Skip to content

Last Soul update for 19 October 2021

Last Soul now on Kickstarter

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last Soul is an epic adventure where you play as a robot called BOP, humanity's last hope to get back the will to live. This lovable bot is now available on Kickstarter for early fans to show support to

Last Soul's early fans can choose to back the campaign from various levels. The campaign has all the usual perks from the game itself to secretive loot boxes which, according to the publisher, include exclusive physical items which will all be unique and something else than just pins and posters. The campaign goal is 25.000 CAD / 20.000 USD. After that, more money equals more content, more guns, more everything.

Go visit the Kickstarter page

