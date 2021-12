This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You are one of the candidates selected by helium electric to man a moon station.

Achieve a high helium-3 harvesting rate and you will have a secure future for you and your family.

Remember, you are responsible for the best equipment that 1986 has to offer.

Your family and friends are counting on you.

We assume that you will do everything possible not to disappoint us.

So let's get started.