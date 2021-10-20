**Doctor, Doctor!

After years of development (and many Health and Safety violations), Healing Spree is out now on Steam! **

The original expected release date was actually October 2020. Yes, 1 year ago! But we spent this year listening to player feedback, adding network play to enhance the multiplayer experience, and much more!

If you are also an indie developer making a similar game and seeing this message, I have one message for you. "Don't do multiplayer, you don't wanna open the gateway to hell."

If you are a player, please do try out our game, we’ll add more stuff like skins, minor updates, fixes and introduce more content in the future so keep your eyes peeled for future updates!

With all that’s said and done, we hope you will have a blast playing Healing Spree as much as we did, and thanks for sticking with us!

The Paro Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1271110/Healing_Spree/