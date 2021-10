Share · View all patches · Build 7557898 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hey players!

Ready for some spooky beats? We just released a special Halloween Update v1.18.2 with a brand new song Spooky Beat by Jaroslav Beck and a Halloween-themed environment.

Spooky Beat is Content ID free so that you can stream/record this track without limitations.

