When the fish are just too much

I've had a couple folks get stuck on the fish crate pushing mini game in Falsen, and if you do, there is (well, WAS) absolutely no way to progress. The only two options were you maneuver stinky crates of sea carcasses on slippery ice or the world gets destroyed by the looming calamity (yes of course there's a looming calamity... this IS a JRPG, after all).

Well, no more! Now you can talk to the green hair fish pusher dude and he'll let you out of this oddly themed misery, for an appropriate price. What will it be? You'll just have to ask him.

Hope this makes the journey more pleasant for you all! As always, email, discord, twitter, carrier pigeon or whatever else if you have thoughts, questions or hit issues. I would love to hear from you!