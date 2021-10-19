October 19, 2021

Tower defense game "Reverse Defenders" is released today in a world that resets itself periodically!

Libragames today announced that Reverse Defenders, a tower defense game in which players pair up and reverse (Flipsides) between two characters, is now available for Early Access on Steam.

The Early Access period is scheduled to last from three to six months, during which time the product will be offered at a reasonable price.

We have no intention of having a sale at this time, but we do plan to increase the price in the full version, so now is the best time to get it.

If you have it on your wishlist, there is a chance that the price will go up in the full version, so if you are interested, please pick it up now.

■Reverse Defenders

Many "one more time" for you.

How you prepare your defenses is key to victory in this game. Pair your unit's skills and abilities with items well to turn the tide of battle in your favor. You'll need to know your stuff because the timeline of the world is ever-shifting.

- Flipsides Bring Potential

In this game, each unit in your defense lineup can have different classes on the front and back "side" of them. Reverse Defenders brings near limitless possibilities to explore since each front class will be affected by a unit's Flipside class and vice versa. Get in the zone and create brilliant real-time combinations by flipping your units to beat back the hordes of monsters.

- Strategize and Prepare

On each run, the world resets which gives you ample opportunities to try out different rewards from overworld chests. Finding out which ones you like with every subsequent playthrough is part of the fun.

- Satisfying Challenges

Every stage has a solution, but sometimes it might not come to you the first time around. There's nothing quite as satisfying as tweaking your defense strategy till you get things just right.

- Experience Exciting Gameplay

Brute forcing your way through with the same strategy just won't work. Each stage delivers new and interesting challenges. Never a dull moment with the stage variety on offer in Reverse Defenders.