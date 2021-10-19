 Skip to content

The Last One Month update for 19 October 2021

Welcome to The Last One Month!

Hello, and welcome to The Last One Month!

We have started the Early Access for our game 'The Last One Month', a unique Battle Royale game stained with the story of alliances betrayals and bloody battles. Your goal is to become the dominant force by all means necessary out of 50 other warriors who participate in a battle royale to become the chosen hero.

During the Early Access, you can participate in a 30 minute campaign to become the last one standing against 50 other players. You can explore the world looking for treasure chests, recruiting NPCs to fight alongside you, clearing dungeons to gain experience and develop your character, and taking any other steps you believe is necessary meanwhile avoiding the Darkness Erosion which slowly consumes the lands.

If you are interested, or already purchased the game, you are welcome to join our Steam Community Hub or our official Discord server to chat about the game with others and share your in-game experience.

It would be our pleasure if you can enjoy your experience with playing The Last One Month during our Early Access period.

Thank you.

