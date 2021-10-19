Update Patch v.1.2.13

<Bug Fixes>

-Fixed an issue in which a shield would not be generated when Controd's gear is equipped.

-Fixed an issue in which HP cans could not be obtained.

-Fixed an issue in which the spam on the security camera caused by the bugged Core "Spam" would not appear properly.

-Fixed an issue in which NPCs would continue to appear after it has become impossible to clear that quest.

<Adjustments>

-Increased the rate of occurrence of NPC quests.

-Altered settings so that the location of falling traps will constantly be displayed for Level 2 onward in the Lighton stage.

-Altered settings so that Controd's gear generates two shields instead of one when equipped.

<Other>

-Added sound effects for when weapon exchange and the use of MC skills become possible.