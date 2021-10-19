DOGMAN Update 1.1.0 Amberg Industrial Park Remaster

Hello Everyone. DOGMAN 1.1.0 has released, and with it comes the remastered Amberg Industrial Park.

Lets take a look at what changes have come with update 1.1.0 below.

First, a little information on the development of this game.

I started this game as a personal project that was never intended to release to public,

but ultimately I made the decision to do so. One of the hard parts about that is finding the

time to put the work into the game while also balancing personal life. Since DOGMAN launched,

I've had some big changes and adjustments in my life. My schedule is far different than it used to be.

This is the reason for update 1.1.0's delay. And for that, you have my apologies. I want to

spend more time on this project to tidy up the glaring issues with it, and leave it in a good

playable state before I'm entirely done with it, but we'll see how the future goes. Anyways,

onto the patch notes.

Amberg Industrial park is in my opinion the scariest level DOGMAN has to offer. But it gets pretty boring after you get over the initial fear. In this update I made some much needed changes to Amberg Industrial. First, the map size has been reduced by a whole 1/3. No need to run around a massive map looking for a needle in a haystack. Second, you're no longer searching for bodies, but rather confidential documents on the subject of the Dogman. There are a total of 3 documents in the park, and each document will be highlighted with a glowing blue light to make the search easier, and to speed up gameplay (Feedback on this change is much appreciated.) The layout of the

park is a little different now as well. Spot lights and search towers have been added, along with a large

radio tower next to your police cruiser. Use this tower as a landmark to find your way back.

Flashlight batteries are no longer a pick up in Amberg Industrial. To replenish your battery levels,

just head back to your cruiser to get more. This is an endless supply, so you'll have more freedom to

explore with the lights on rather than in the dark.

Amberg Industrial, along with Hopkins State Park have received level intros, to help give players a little bit of back story to their missions.

All Changes Made In DOGMAN 1.1.0:

Objectives in Hopkins State Park, Amberg Industrial Park, and Blue Ridge Campground will be highlighted in a glowing blue light for easier sighting.

Hopkins State Park has received it's own level intro cinematic.

The Amberg Industrial DOGMAN has had some changes made to it's collision. This is in hopes of

alleviating the "stuck Dogman" bug.

Amberg Industrial Park has been remastered.

Map size has been reduced by 1/3

Batteries are no longer a pick up found on forklifts, but instead are replenished at the police cruiser.

Certain oil drums can be knocked over if the player gets too close.

Changes have been made to the Dogman's collision.

Bodies have been removed, and replaced with 3 confidential documents.

I have Highway 22 in my sights right now, so a remaster and much needed collision bug fix day could be happening. Nothing is certain though. Thank you so much for playing DOGMAN. All feedback is appreciated, along with your patience.

Happy hunting. - Daniel, Developer of DOGMAN