Welcome to the Patch 63.4 Notes! In our biggest content patch ever, we're adding a ton of new cards, as well as making a number of big card changes, and throwing in a few bug fixes as well.
New Cards
The Headless Horseman
Heads up! A new hero enters the brawl!
Starting with three Kidnap spells in hand, he can steal characters whenever he wants.
Do you cast them right away for the early lead, or save them to steal buffed enemy characters in the late game?
As a note, Kidnap and Gloves of Thieving are a little stronger and will no longer steal tokens like Medusa Statues or Pigomorph Pigs.
Ogre Princess
The Ogre Princess is filling the 3 cost Slay hole that Adventurer left. As a note, its upgraded version gives you characters of your level, so you can even farm level 6 characters to your heart's content in the lategame.
Mixawizzle
This is a fun one! Is it worth saving your level 2 upgraded character to see which level 6 it could temporarily turn into late game?
Noble Steed
We don't have final art yet for this one, but it was too fun to wait on, so we are including it in this patch!
Six of Shields
Why the Six of Shields gives +3 Health we'll never know....
Moonsong Horn
We're making a push to add more level 4 treasures that are generally appealing and make an impact right away.
The Ark
Having to play with level 2 and 3 characters in the lategame is a big cost, but the Ark gives a big bonus!
Pandora's Box
Imagine opening the box and getting the next new treasure on the list!
Black Prism
Almost cut this one for being too much fun. Decided to ship it, but we'll keep our eye on it.
Card Changes
Spear of Achilles
Old: When one of your characters attacks, give it +5/+5 this brawl. -> New: When one of your characters attacks, give it +7/+7 this brawl.
Spear of Achilles was feeling slightly weak for Level 6 treasures. This tweak should put it more in line with other 6s.
Magic Sword +100
Old: Level 6. -> New: Level 7.
+100 is a lot.
Pied Piper
Old: Your shop sells an extra animal. -> New: Your shop sells an extra animal with +1/+1.
One of the weaker heroes, this upgrade should give Piper some needed early game power.
Wombats in Disguise
Old: Last Breath: Summon a random level 6 character. -> New: Last Breath: Summon a random character and give it my Attack and Health.
Wombats' old version would miss hard when it summoned a 0 attack character. This new version can summon ANY character, not just level 6s. But the buffs will help ensure that character makes an impact.
Shoulder Faeries
Old: Level 6. -> New: Level 5.
Shoulder Faeries felt a bit weak for a level 6, and should be more in line power level wise now, as well as giving you more time to find big Good and Evil characters.
Evella
Old: When one of your Animals dies, give your Evil characters +1/+1 this brawl. -> New: Your Evil characters have +1 Attack for each of your Animals that died this brawl.
Evella will still be able to use Evil token makers to present strong early game boards, but won't be quite as dominant in early game fights.
Lordy
Old: At the start of each brawl, give your Dwarves +2/+2 this brawl for each Dwarf you have. -> New: At the start of each brawl, for each Dwarf and Princess Wight you have, give them all +2/+2 this brawl.
Princess Wight needing to be cut from late game lineups felt so wrong for the Dwarf experience. This way, your big Princess will be a solid choice for the whole game.
Princess Wight
Old: When one of your Dwarves dies, I gain +1/+1 permanently. Quest: Buy seven Dwarves. -> New: +1/+1 for each Dwarf you have bought this game. Quest: Buy 7 Dwarves.
Princess Wight was growing too fast in its old form. The quest is much more fun at level 3, and this way the numbers should be more in line with what you expect.
Copycat
Old: 4/4 -> New: 2/12
Giving a character -2 Attack and +8 Health is the greatest form of flattery. You are welcome Copycat.
Fallen Angel
Fallen Angel now only looks at your starting characters to determine if you have 3 good or 3 evil. This will take a few power points from a very strong hero, as well as making it more clear how Fallen Angel works.
Ring of Rage
Old: Characters in your front row have +3 Attack. -> New: Your characters have +3 Attack.
Ring of Rage was simply not giving the stats a level 4 treasure should.
Soltak Ancient
Old: Level 5. -> New: Level 4.
At level 4, Soltak should have more synergy with buff effects, in addition to being a lategame tech piece.
Ride of the Valkyries
Old: GIve your characters +2 Attack this brawl. -> New: Give your characters +3 Attack this brawl.
Ride of the Valks now Rides a bit faster.
Morgan le Fay
Old: When you drop below 20 health, and when you drop below 5 health, pick a treasure of your level. -> New: When your health drops to 20 or less, pick a treasure of your level. Pick again when you drop to 5 or less.
Morgan always felt should it work at exactly 20 and 5, and now she does!
Fairy Godmother
Old: 3/3 When one of your Good characters dies, give your Good characters +3 Health this brawl. -> New: 4/4 When one of your Good characters dies, give your Good characters +2 Health this brawl.
Fairy Godmother was feeling like a bit too much in the midgame, as well as making fights last a bit too long. She is overall weaker now, but received +1/+1 to help compensate.
Wild Growth
Cut.
Wild Growth was simply not being picked enough at level 4.
Snow Angel
Old: For every three Good Characters you buy, get a random Good Character. -> New: For every three Good Characters you buy, get a random Good Character with +1/+1,
Snow Angel felt a hair short of other heroes, and this small buff will hopefully make the difference.
Good Boy
Old: 3/3, -> New: 2/2.
Good Boy has been a bit too strong. This slight nerf, along with +100 Sword moving to 7 should put him in line with other level 6s.
Sad Dracula
Old: +3/+1. -> New: +3/+0
In addition to taking a few points off overall, taking the health buff away should reduce the frequency of the all 0 attack strategy that was frustrating to play against.
Shrivel
Shrivel will now correctly reduce health of damaged characters. This comes up most often when it's cast off Monster Book.
It Was All a Dream
It Was All a Dream will choose hero options completely randomly (won't preserve hero select slot order). This means free heroes won't always show up in slot 1 and new heroes won't always show up in slot 4. It will still not hit heroes that other players have.
Bug Fixes
- The same character slot can only attack 5 times in a row. We added this to prevent some infinite loops from going truly infinite.
- Wonder Waddle now Upgrades a Lonely Prince and a Frog Prince (without needing to transform the Prince).
- We now properly handle tripling when you end up with 4+ copies of a character (such as from casting multiple Kidnaps in a turn).
- Sir Galahad no longer triggers again the next round when you time out of a treasure choice.
- When Polywoggle slays and survives, it will no longer lose out on any other bonuses from slaying (such as Sad Dracula's buff).
- Charon and Coin of Charon will no longer waste their buff on level 1 characters.
- Kidnap and Gloves of Thieving will no longer steal level 1 characters.
- Mordred will now always put the newly summoned character in the same spot the first character died.
- Summoning Portal now works with Mordred's summon.
