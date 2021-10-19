Welcome to the Patch 63.4 Notes! In our biggest content patch ever, we're adding a ton of new cards, as well as making a number of big card changes, and throwing in a few bug fixes as well.

New Cards

The Headless Horseman

Heads up! A new hero enters the brawl!

Starting with three Kidnap spells in hand, he can steal characters whenever he wants.

Do you cast them right away for the early lead, or save them to steal buffed enemy characters in the late game?

As a note, Kidnap and Gloves of Thieving are a little stronger and will no longer steal tokens like Medusa Statues or Pigomorph Pigs.

Ogre Princess

The Ogre Princess is filling the 3 cost Slay hole that Adventurer left. As a note, its upgraded version gives you characters of your level, so you can even farm level 6 characters to your heart's content in the lategame.

Mixawizzle

This is a fun one! Is it worth saving your level 2 upgraded character to see which level 6 it could temporarily turn into late game?

Noble Steed

We don't have final art yet for this one, but it was too fun to wait on, so we are including it in this patch!

Six of Shields

Why the Six of Shields gives +3 Health we'll never know....

Moonsong Horn

We're making a push to add more level 4 treasures that are generally appealing and make an impact right away.

The Ark

Having to play with level 2 and 3 characters in the lategame is a big cost, but the Ark gives a big bonus!

Pandora's Box

Imagine opening the box and getting the next new treasure on the list!

Black Prism

Almost cut this one for being too much fun. Decided to ship it, but we'll keep our eye on it.

Card Changes

Spear of Achilles

Old: When one of your characters attacks, give it +5/+5 this brawl. -> New: When one of your characters attacks, give it +7/+7 this brawl.

Spear of Achilles was feeling slightly weak for Level 6 treasures. This tweak should put it more in line with other 6s.

Magic Sword +100

Old: Level 6. -> New: Level 7.

+100 is a lot.

Pied Piper

Old: Your shop sells an extra animal. -> New: Your shop sells an extra animal with +1/+1.

One of the weaker heroes, this upgrade should give Piper some needed early game power.

Wombats in Disguise

Old: Last Breath: Summon a random level 6 character. -> New: Last Breath: Summon a random character and give it my Attack and Health.

Wombats' old version would miss hard when it summoned a 0 attack character. This new version can summon ANY character, not just level 6s. But the buffs will help ensure that character makes an impact.

Shoulder Faeries

Old: Level 6. -> New: Level 5.

Shoulder Faeries felt a bit weak for a level 6, and should be more in line power level wise now, as well as giving you more time to find big Good and Evil characters.

Evella

Old: When one of your Animals dies, give your Evil characters +1/+1 this brawl. -> New: Your Evil characters have +1 Attack for each of your Animals that died this brawl.

Evella will still be able to use Evil token makers to present strong early game boards, but won't be quite as dominant in early game fights.

Lordy

Old: At the start of each brawl, give your Dwarves +2/+2 this brawl for each Dwarf you have. -> New: At the start of each brawl, for each Dwarf and Princess Wight you have, give them all +2/+2 this brawl.

Princess Wight needing to be cut from late game lineups felt so wrong for the Dwarf experience. This way, your big Princess will be a solid choice for the whole game.

Princess Wight

Old: When one of your Dwarves dies, I gain +1/+1 permanently. Quest: Buy seven Dwarves. -> New: +1/+1 for each Dwarf you have bought this game. Quest: Buy 7 Dwarves.

Princess Wight was growing too fast in its old form. The quest is much more fun at level 3, and this way the numbers should be more in line with what you expect.

Copycat

Old: 4/4 -> New: 2/12

Giving a character -2 Attack and +8 Health is the greatest form of flattery. You are welcome Copycat.

Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel now only looks at your starting characters to determine if you have 3 good or 3 evil. This will take a few power points from a very strong hero, as well as making it more clear how Fallen Angel works.

Ring of Rage

Old: Characters in your front row have +3 Attack. -> New: Your characters have +3 Attack.

Ring of Rage was simply not giving the stats a level 4 treasure should.

Soltak Ancient

Old: Level 5. -> New: Level 4.

At level 4, Soltak should have more synergy with buff effects, in addition to being a lategame tech piece.

Ride of the Valkyries

Old: GIve your characters +2 Attack this brawl. -> New: Give your characters +3 Attack this brawl.

Ride of the Valks now Rides a bit faster.

Morgan le Fay

Old: When you drop below 20 health, and when you drop below 5 health, pick a treasure of your level. -> New: When your health drops to 20 or less, pick a treasure of your level. Pick again when you drop to 5 or less.

Morgan always felt should it work at exactly 20 and 5, and now she does!

Fairy Godmother

Old: 3/3 When one of your Good characters dies, give your Good characters +3 Health this brawl. -> New: 4/4 When one of your Good characters dies, give your Good characters +2 Health this brawl.

Fairy Godmother was feeling like a bit too much in the midgame, as well as making fights last a bit too long. She is overall weaker now, but received +1/+1 to help compensate.

Wild Growth

Cut.

Wild Growth was simply not being picked enough at level 4.

Snow Angel

Old: For every three Good Characters you buy, get a random Good Character. -> New: For every three Good Characters you buy, get a random Good Character with +1/+1,

Snow Angel felt a hair short of other heroes, and this small buff will hopefully make the difference.

Good Boy

Old: 3/3, -> New: 2/2.

Good Boy has been a bit too strong. This slight nerf, along with +100 Sword moving to 7 should put him in line with other level 6s.

Sad Dracula

Old: +3/+1. -> New: +3/+0

In addition to taking a few points off overall, taking the health buff away should reduce the frequency of the all 0 attack strategy that was frustrating to play against.

Shrivel

Shrivel will now correctly reduce health of damaged characters. This comes up most often when it's cast off Monster Book.

It Was All a Dream

It Was All a Dream will choose hero options completely randomly (won't preserve hero select slot order). This means free heroes won't always show up in slot 1 and new heroes won't always show up in slot 4. It will still not hit heroes that other players have.

Bug Fixes