Hey, painters!

Just want to take a minute to chime in about the new update! This one doesn't add much but it takes care of some minor feature requests that we've been able to implement. Here are the changes:

Joystick Control has been added to the game

App Icon has been changed

Other minor performance optimizations

If you have any questions or issues that arise as part of the update, please feel free to let me know! Otherwise, I hope you enjoy painting!

-Buddy