Small Patch Update

Hey everyone! Here's a small patch to fix some issues reported from our community. Have fun!

Details

Fixed error which occurs during the kicking portion of the tutorial when using more than one gamepad.

Fixed issue where Legend Bowl logos and aircraft would appear on field when in conference championship game.

Fixed crash that would occur when reading the newspaper after a playoff game.

Fixed season schedule issue that would erroneously place teams in playoff week when last game of current week was still pending.

Fixed endless loop during playoff schedule where game would get stuck because the schedule was looking at the following week for a winner or loser but no games have been played yet.

New TACKLING help screen to better explain how to tackle on the field.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.0.6