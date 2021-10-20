Viscerafest update 0.9.0.7 is here!

Ahoi folks! Lead dev here, and we're back with our biggest update yet!

Coming in with a host of new features and fixes, from controller support and new mechanics to better facilitate playing with one, to various substantial tweaks and changes to help polish up the first boss! We've also been working on stamping out a slew of saving-related issues, so you should find things a bit more stable on that side as well.

One thing to note with the controller support is that what we've effectively done is closer to laying the foundations rather than being anything close to finalized. We still want to and have yet to add things like gyro support but rest assured we do indeed plan to, but if you're running the game through steam it's very likely you've already been using that feature if it appeals to you. On that note, however,

we should provide a quick disclaimer regarding the switch pro controller support. In the setup menus for the controller side of things is a Lil question mark that'll help folks confused with how to set up their specific pads for the game, if you're using a switch pro controller, you will absolutely want to consult this. How you will be required to set up the pro controller changes on whether or not you are using steam, so please be sure to pay attention to that.

On a final note before you view the cavalcade of chaos that is the patch notes, I'd like to apologize to everyone who's been waiting for this update. We wanted this update out much sooner than it came, but unfortunately, the slew of new features and bugs we had to tackle ended up being more of an undertaking than we'd originally anticipated. We have another really cool lil update coming later this year, but in the meantime, we hope you enjoy the slew of changes and additions coming with this one.

Read the full changelog below:

New Features:

Controller Support

Lock on targeting

Weapon Wheel

Previously held weapon bind

Sticky Aim

Tweaks:

General performance improvements

Players air control moderately slowed to make shifting direction midair less touchy

Melee jabs damage buffed from 45 to 50

Melee uppercuts damage buffed from 90 to 100

Skull Piercer's damage buffed from 30 to 35

Bunker Buster now has a faster firing rate

Bunker Buster sound and animation tweaked to account for new firing rate

Pung Cannon now has a slower firing rate

Pung Cannon's animation tweaked to account for new firing rate

Shredders now have a faster firing rate

Shredders damage buffed from 12 to 14

Cells ammo pool increased from 100 to 125

Reduced wait to fire time when swapping weapons

Added stability checks for saving

Troopers health buffed from 35-40

Thunderbirds health buffed from 70-75

Enforcers projectile speed reduced

Enforcers spray duration decreased across all difficulties

Enforcers health buffed from 100 to 105

Watchers attack range decreased

Watchers speed whilst in players line of sight reduced

End encounter of C1L3 tweaked

C1L4 ammo placements tweaked

C1L5 encounters tweaked

Reworked Caroline hud sprites

Changed visuals of highlighted and disabled UI buttons

Quicksave button in the load menu is now greyed out when there is no save to load

Decal corpses gibs trajectories/blood effects tweaked

When setting is active Gibs shrink when despawning rather than just pop out of existence

Tweaked C1L7 ammo placements

Extra C1L7 save beacon in puzzle room

Thunderbird Hellrooms laser maze is more visually dynamic displaying how close to shifting

the lasers are

Bosses pustule attack sounds fixed

Bosses pustule attacks visuals/behaviors tweaked/fixed

Bosses design visually reworked

Bosses AOE attack visuals tweaked

Bosses AOE attacks behaviors tweaked/fixed

Bosses Turrets sprites reworked

Bosses turrets now ricochet player projectiles away from them to make it clearer you cannot

destroy them

Bosses windups for pustule and scream attacks now made longer

Bosses windup for scream attack now more apparent

Bosses health pool reduced across all difficulties

Boss attacks that did not have windup sounds prior currently have placeholder ones

Reduced the amount of ammo given prior to the boss fight in the re-stock room

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where weapon firing rate was tied to framerate

Fixed a bug where Set Yoth would pop to altar

Fixed save bug in C1L7

Fixed Bosses stun state overriding attack animations

Fixed Bosses Turrets windup animation

Fixed Boss alarm end sequence

Fixed bug where player could walk through the Prelude's broken elevator doors

Fixed a bug where camera shake would stack so much the player would have an out of body

experience

Fixed a minor legs clipping issue

Fixed issue where the game would not save progress if you quit out during a score screen

Fixed C1L3 headless decal corpse

Fixed performance issue tied to Gib despawning

