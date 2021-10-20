Viscerafest update 0.9.0.7 is here!

Ahoi folks! Lead dev here, and we're back with our biggest update yet!
Coming in with a host of new features and fixes, from controller support and new mechanics to better facilitate playing with one, to various substantial tweaks and changes to help polish up the first boss! We've also been working on stamping out a slew of saving-related issues, so you should find things a bit more stable on that side as well.
One thing to note with the controller support is that what we've effectively done is closer to laying the foundations rather than being anything close to finalized. We still want to and have yet to add things like gyro support but rest assured we do indeed plan to, but if you're running the game through steam it's very likely you've already been using that feature if it appeals to you. On that note, however,
we should provide a quick disclaimer regarding the switch pro controller support. In the setup menus for the controller side of things is a Lil question mark that'll help folks confused with how to set up their specific pads for the game, if you're using a switch pro controller, you will absolutely want to consult this. How you will be required to set up the pro controller changes on whether or not you are using steam, so please be sure to pay attention to that.
On a final note before you view the cavalcade of chaos that is the patch notes, I'd like to apologize to everyone who's been waiting for this update. We wanted this update out much sooner than it came, but unfortunately, the slew of new features and bugs we had to tackle ended up being more of an undertaking than we'd originally anticipated. We have another really cool lil update coming later this year, but in the meantime, we hope you enjoy the slew of changes and additions coming with this one.
Read the full changelog below:
New Features:
- Controller Support
- Lock on targeting
- Weapon Wheel
- Previously held weapon bind
- Sticky Aim
Tweaks:
- General performance improvements
- Players air control moderately slowed to make shifting direction midair less touchy
- Melee jabs damage buffed from 45 to 50
- Melee uppercuts damage buffed from 90 to 100
- Skull Piercer's damage buffed from 30 to 35
- Bunker Buster now has a faster firing rate
- Bunker Buster sound and animation tweaked to account for new firing rate
- Pung Cannon now has a slower firing rate
- Pung Cannon's animation tweaked to account for new firing rate
- Shredders now have a faster firing rate
- Shredders damage buffed from 12 to 14
- Cells ammo pool increased from 100 to 125
- Reduced wait to fire time when swapping weapons
- Added stability checks for saving
- Troopers health buffed from 35-40
- Thunderbirds health buffed from 70-75
- Enforcers projectile speed reduced
- Enforcers spray duration decreased across all difficulties
- Enforcers health buffed from 100 to 105
- Watchers attack range decreased
- Watchers speed whilst in players line of sight reduced
- End encounter of C1L3 tweaked
- C1L4 ammo placements tweaked
- C1L5 encounters tweaked
- Reworked Caroline hud sprites
- Changed visuals of highlighted and disabled UI buttons
- Quicksave button in the load menu is now greyed out when there is no save to load
- Decal corpses gibs trajectories/blood effects tweaked
- When setting is active Gibs shrink when despawning rather than just pop out of existence
- Tweaked C1L7 ammo placements
- Extra C1L7 save beacon in puzzle room
- Thunderbird Hellrooms laser maze is more visually dynamic displaying how close to shifting
- the lasers are
- Bosses pustule attack sounds fixed
- Bosses pustule attacks visuals/behaviors tweaked/fixed
- Bosses design visually reworked
- Bosses AOE attack visuals tweaked
- Bosses AOE attacks behaviors tweaked/fixed
- Bosses Turrets sprites reworked
- Bosses turrets now ricochet player projectiles away from them to make it clearer you cannot
- destroy them
- Bosses windups for pustule and scream attacks now made longer
- Bosses windup for scream attack now more apparent
- Bosses health pool reduced across all difficulties
- Boss attacks that did not have windup sounds prior currently have placeholder ones
- Reduced the amount of ammo given prior to the boss fight in the re-stock room
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where weapon firing rate was tied to framerate
- Fixed a bug where Set Yoth would pop to altar
- Fixed save bug in C1L7
- Fixed Bosses stun state overriding attack animations
- Fixed Bosses Turrets windup animation
- Fixed Boss alarm end sequence
- Fixed bug where player could walk through the Prelude's broken elevator doors
- Fixed a bug where camera shake would stack so much the player would have an out of body
- experience
- Fixed a minor legs clipping issue
- Fixed issue where the game would not save progress if you quit out during a score screen
- Fixed C1L3 headless decal corpse
- Fixed performance issue tied to Gib despawning
Changed files in this update