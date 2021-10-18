Pooping Hotfix (macOS)

Was made aware of the fact that poop would seemingly never spawn in the macOS version of the game. Upon looking more closely, I discovered that not only was poop not spawning, but when a dog attempted to poop, it would occasionally crash the game!

When poop spawns in, I immediately set it to zero scale so that I can apply a transform ease and bounce it to its intended size. In the Windows build this works fine, but in the macOS build, for some reason this results in the game attempting to calculate bounding boxes on a zero scale object, which causes errors to spew and occasionally results in a crash. Poop now spawns in at a very small scale instead. As a result, poop shows up properly once again, and can no longer crash the game!

If you run into more crash issues with the macOS build, please reach out and I'll look into them further!