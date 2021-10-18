10/18/21 FREE Halloween Update 2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7555866 · Last edited 18 October 2021 – 21:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands,

Greetings, lawless legends!

This is a FREE update for everyone who owns the base game, just in time for Halloween!

Check out the change log below!

Update 2.3.1 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-None needed!

Changes & Additions:

-Added Hyena Enemy

-Added Hyena Troop Encounters

-Added Cultists/Rotters Troop Encounter

-Added "Reaper" Free Title

-Added "Hollow" Free Title

-Added "Ghastly" Free Title

-Added Eldritch Effigy Item (Single use, 85% to add Cursed, 65% to add Bleeding, 45% to add Confused, Available in magic shops and have a chance to drop from necromancers, urns, and cultists)

-Added 2 new spooky lores

-Slightly updated loot tables

-Added Bless Water Skill (Use this outside combat to bless 1 water and turn it into holy water)

-Holy Symbols now give the Bless Water Skill

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː