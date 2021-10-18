10/18/21 FREE Halloween Update 2.3.1

Lawless Lands,
Greetings, lawless legends!
This is a FREE update for everyone who owns the base game, just in time for Halloween!
Check out the change log below!
Update 2.3.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
-None needed!
Changes & Additions:
-Added Hyena Enemy
-Added Hyena Troop Encounters
-Added Cultists/Rotters Troop Encounter
-Added "Reaper" Free Title
-Added "Hollow" Free Title
-Added "Ghastly" Free Title
-Added Eldritch Effigy Item (Single use, 85% to add Cursed, 65% to add Bleeding, 45% to add Confused, Available in magic shops and have a chance to drop from necromancers, urns, and cultists)
-Added 2 new spooky lores
-Slightly updated loot tables
-Added Bless Water Skill (Use this outside combat to bless 1 water and turn it into holy water)
-Holy Symbols now give the Bless Water Skill
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
