Labyrinthine Halloween Event

The spooky season is upon us... Happy Halloween!

Limited Time Cosmetics

As part of our halloween event, these new cosmetics can only be found until the 1st of November. Once unlocked, you can wear them any time of the year!

Any time a normal cosmetic would spawn, there's a 50% chance of it spawning a random halloween cosmetic instead. There are 5 pumpkin helmets, 3 witch hats and a pair of dazzling devil horns to be found!

New Map



The cornfields, a new permanent addition to the game is now live! This map is available in the case files gamemode for anyone above level 5.

New Monster

Within the cornfields lurks a new terror... We won't spoil the surprise but he may make you think twice about running around aimlessly....

This monster is only available on the cornfields, though he isn't guaranteed to be in every map. This is a permanent addition.

Infinite Lives are Back

As promised, we're re-enabling our infinite lives option. This can be found at the bottom of the noticeboard when selecting a chapter/case.

Please be aware, this will cause you to take a -90% XP penalty if used for case modes!

Changes and Fixes