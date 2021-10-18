Labyrinthine Halloween Event

The spooky season is upon us... Happy Halloween!
Limited Time Cosmetics
As part of our halloween event, these new cosmetics can only be found until the 1st of November. Once unlocked, you can wear them any time of the year!
Any time a normal cosmetic would spawn, there's a 50% chance of it spawning a random halloween cosmetic instead. There are 5 pumpkin helmets, 3 witch hats and a pair of dazzling devil horns to be found!
New Map
The cornfields, a new permanent addition to the game is now live! This map is available in the case files gamemode for anyone above level 5.
New Monster
Within the cornfields lurks a new terror... We won't spoil the surprise but he may make you think twice about running around aimlessly....
This monster is only available on the cornfields, though he isn't guaranteed to be in every map. This is a permanent addition.
Infinite Lives are Back
As promised, we're re-enabling our infinite lives option. This can be found at the bottom of the noticeboard when selecting a chapter/case.
Please be aware, this will cause you to take a -90% XP penalty if used for case modes!
Changes and Fixes
- Witch speed reduced considerably making her much easier to handle.
- Vastly improved the performance of "Potato" and low quality settings.
- Improved shadow quality for higher settings.
- Improved performance of Forest map
- Improved navigation for AI
- Added new generation pieces to the kept hedges, making them more dynamic.
- Monster kills have been improved so that it's clear what's killing you.
- Several smaller bugfixes
Changed files in this update