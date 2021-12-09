Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide – Free Update Out Now!

Carve out a new fate for all Cvstodia…
The third and final instalment of free updates for Blasphemous is available now!
Wounds of Eventide unveils the final chapter in The Penitent One’s first story and offers new levels, bosses and items, and unearths secrets that will unlock another fate for Cvstodia – leading into the events of the Blasphemous sequel (launching in 2023)
We can’t share too much else in this post as we don’t want to spoil the content in Wounds of Eventide, so be sure to download this free update and experience it for yourself now!
Should you want some hints on how to begin the events of Wounds of Eventide mouse over the spoilers here: [spoiler]Find the tomb of Perpetva in Echoes of Salt BEFORE fighting Esdras[/spoiler]. Do note that late game saves may not be able to see all the Wounds of Eventide content, but you will get clues on what to do when you replay the game.
Wounds of Eventide concludes a series of three post-launch updates released for Blasphemous since it launched in 2019, beginning with ‘Stir of Dawn’ which launched in 2020 and introduced the ‘New Torment’ mode, a New Game+ addition that challenged players with a new level of difficulty, plus new playstyles, new bosses, and much more.
The second update, ‘Strife and Ruin’ launched last February and introduced Miriam from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night into the world of Cvstodia as she sought help from The Penitent One. Strife and Ruin also added a new game mode and a ‘Demake Area’ that plays homage to classic 8-bit platformers.
Blasphemous and the free Wounds of Eventide update are available now on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/774361/Blasphemous/
Full Patch notes
- Fixed an issue where the player can lose movement entirely after being knocked off ledge by Librarian's ranged attack
- Library to Patio ladder transition reverts the Player back to original area if the left controller stick is held down during the transition screen
- Ghastly Baroness can be broken after respawning
- A gate in one of Miriam's Challenge Rooms can cause the player to get stuck before it closes
- Vicious Dasher Enemy can be pushed and stuck inside the textures if attacked or parried by the player
- Fixed an issue where the player can be blocked in air after missing the platform using his attack
- Fixed an issue where the player can become stuck in the environment after hanging from ledge
- Fixed an issue where Miriam’s death system is moved to the main game after leaving platforming room by Exit to Main Menu option
- The player can no longer get stuck in a wall after being hit by an enemy in Jondo.
- Updated Russian translation for Heart of Virtuous Pain
- Fixed an issue when entering the 3-Mask Elevator Shaft while jumping can cause the player to teleport
- Fixed grammar errors in the lore descriptions and items' names
- Removed the grey screen after completing the Demake Area
- Fixed an issue where some achievements remain locked in the in-game achievements menu after meeting unlock conditions
- Sister of the Charred Visage can now be executed
- Fixed the font for Russian as it was producing double spaces between words in dialogues
- Fixed an issue where the player sometimes becomes unable to move left or right after wall-climbing in Maze location
- Fixed an issue where the player could teleport back to a ledge if they are falling close to the side of a platform
- The blood fountain icon does now appears on the map in the Mother of Mothers area
- Fixed a visual issue in the Quirce boss fight arena
- Fixed an issue where if the Player picks up a guilt fragment as they die, they will not drop another
