Four New Characters to Unlock

This week brings another major update (0.13.4), with four new playable characters, a new game mode, and some tweaks to improve accessibility.

Random Character

The first new playable character is Random, the only ability in the game that you can use multiple times. This is because the first time you use it, you have no idea what it's going to do! If you react fast enough, you'll be able to leverage 2 (or even 3 after upgrading) freezes, walls, magnets or similar in the round.

You can unlock Random by signing up to the newsletter from the menu in Mini Matches.

The Magician, Hydra and Wooooooo

These three exciting new characters with three new abilities you can unlock from the upgrades menu. You earn upgrade points by playing matches, and as you progress further into the upgrade tree you'll find ability upgrades and these new characters waiting for you to unlock.

As for what their special abilities do, I'll leave that for you to find out!

Snooker

The newest game mode is Snooker! You both play as cue-balls, simultaneously, trying to pocket as many asteroids as possible to win the round.

Other Tasks and Bug Fixes

Made the following improvements:

Made locked upgrade icons smaller.

Quick-find indicator that shows where you are at the start of a round. (So modes like "don't touch anything" aren't a competition about who can locate themselves first.)

Fixed the following bugs:

AI Player can't make one jump in lava (At the end of the level, the AI player jumps in place without making it to the next platform.)

Ability upgrades should be networked

Only assign characters that a player has unlocked. (When picking a random character to resolve conflicts.)

Pressing back too fast will open two main menus (From the character selection screen.)

Random character gets stuck in tutorial (In the ability section of the tutorial, the random character wouldn't be marked as complete and you couldn't progress further.)

Lava level doesn't end if someone is respawning (If the host player finishes the Floor is Lava minigame while another player is respawning, then the level freezes and wouldn't progress.)



Happy Snookering,

Philip