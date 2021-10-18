3 DAYS LEFT! ANANZI 🕸️

Onlt 3 days and The Black Heart will be ready with its full version. Wishlist now!
And check out the comments below to know more about todays lovely character: ANANZI 🕷️
Ananzi is the favourite character of hers creator Andres, and one that took him more time to create.
The idea was to make a "femme fatale": a very stilized and sensual lady, but one that is also dark and extremely dangerous 💋
- First version created by Andres on 2006
Originally called Black Widow, Ananzi was inspired by the character Morrigan from Darkstalkers 🦇
Ananzi sometimes changes her costume when she wins a match. And some of this costumes are from very known characters from other fighting games:
How many costumes do you think Ananzi has? There're a lot...
