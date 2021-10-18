Base game update + a few other things.

It’s truly wonderful to see players out there enjoying the game and receiving feedback. The last few days I took the time to replay the game myself, noting where a few things could be enhanced.

Today’s update focuses mostly on Chapter 3 – England.

A few more choices were added to add more dimensions to some of the characters.

A few more consequences for your actions were added/adjusted ( Getting sick, losing morality.)

Adjusted the rat battle mechanics (one of the rats was giving troubles to a lot of players).

The look of the rat battle screen has also been updated.

Fixed a typo in the main menu.

Fixed missing tutorial text.

Fixed confusing text in Italy bucket scene.

A few more little things.



Watching a few streamers really helped find places that needed some adjustments – so thank you all for streaming this game!...And thank you those who have purchased the game or who are planning to purchase this indie title!

I greatly appreciate your support.