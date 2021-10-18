 Skip to content

Tales of the Black Death update for 18 October 2021

Base game update + a few other things.

It’s truly wonderful to see players out there enjoying the game and receiving feedback. The last few days I took the time to replay the game myself, noting where a few things could be enhanced.

Today’s update focuses mostly on Chapter 3 – England.

  • A few more choices were added to add more dimensions to some of the characters.
  • A few more consequences for your actions were added/adjusted ( Getting sick, losing morality.)
  • Adjusted the rat battle mechanics (one of the rats was giving troubles to a lot of players).
  • The look of the rat battle screen has also been updated.
  • Fixed a typo in the main menu.
  • Fixed missing tutorial text.
  • Fixed confusing text in Italy bucket scene.
    • A few more little things.

Watching a few streamers really helped find places that needed some adjustments – so thank you all for streaming this game!...And thank you those who have purchased the game or who are planning to purchase this indie title!

I greatly appreciate your support.

