Patch 1.0.26

Hey Tamers, happy Monday (I know, you can't make a Monday sound like a good thing right?)

Got another patch, two very good things to know:

Moveset Merging during breeding has been greatly improved

Ultra Rare Berries are now much more effective for those past the first credits

Here's the full patch list:

1.0.26

+Post game monster level scaling now depends on the highest level monster in your party, not the average, making ultra rare berries more useful in the post-game

+Coral Crab bugged move fixed

+Coral Crab riding issue fixed

+Improved Moveset merging during breeding

+Stat gain after level cap issue fixed

+Adjustments made to Appenton Crypt to be more properly solvable with Thunder Stomp if you decide to do Nio Kio Underground first

+Steam achievement popup added

+Ruby beam move description fixed

+Additional healing Kirys added

Tomorrow I'll be playing the game and testing various menus and adding sound effects for a bit more audio feedback like you guys have been requesting. I have a few more days before I have to head back to my day job and I plan to make use of them :)

Just something I gotta say...

Over the past week I have seen SO MANY (and increasingly) expert tamers helping out newcomers that are trying to learn how to find obscure legendaries, or really min-max the breeding system, grind for brilliants, etc.

Seeing all of that is truly heartwarming and I want to thank all of you for being such incredible people and helping each other out. Know that I'll be looking for every opportunity to add to and improve Monster Crown to make it the best game possible for the amazing players I've been so lucky to have join our community.

You make it all worth it.