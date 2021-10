This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys!

Small update this week, since we were doing funding applications last week.

-Added button for switching between different camera styles

//We still need to refactor the way the aiming and movement works for this, but it's fun to try out!

-Goal text flashes red when a team reaches 8 goals or higher.

-Rocks have a new material on them, that gives them a little more detail on edges.