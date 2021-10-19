Thanks for the Support! - Special Sale

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for all your amazing support and patience! It has been over a year since we last released the first version of Panther VR. While it did not go as we thought since 2020/2021 was a very crazy year. We did not give up and we kept working against all odds. We are so happy to finally present the security update 0.1.2, which improves the whole game with massive reworks and new mechanics. We could not have done it without the support of our amazing and dedicated community. Being only a team of 2, it takes a lot of time to make these updates, and it is hard to keep you all waiting like that. But we are doing everything we can to make this game better, and we can only hope that this shows.

Panther VR is a passion project to make a really good VR Stealth experience. This sale is the perfect time to (re)join our adventure and to support this project for future development. Building a VR game takes up a lot of extra time and resources, and since the market is still growing, it can be difficult so find the right amount of resources to make this. We would love to work on Panther VR in the future and we can only do this with your support.

So if you like games like Metal Gear Solid, Dishonored, Thief, of Hitman, then join our community and get a copy of the game to make this happen!

