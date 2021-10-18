8.04: Damage Tracker & 4v4 Skill-based Matchmaking

Patch 8.04 is expected to release on Wednesday, October 20.
Pollywog Cup
Sign up as a team here by October 21 at 8pm CEST (11am PDT) and join the tournament Discord. This is an open tournament. Anyone can sign up.
Schedule: October 22-24 from 8-10pm CEST (11am-1pm PDT). Be there 15 minutes early!
Prize: $300 USD to the winning team
Format: Bo3 single elimination, Bo5 for finals. Maximum 64 teams.
Rules: Mastermind 2v2
The Pollywog Cup is organized by an external organizer known as CFA.
Roadmap & Idea Board
Check out what we're working on and submit ideas for things to add to the game: http://legiontd2.com/roadmap
Damage Tracker
Now it’s easier to see which fighters are your main carries. Click the icon to switch the chart from "Damage" to "Damage Taken" and see which tanks are doing their job.
Mouseover a fighter’s name to hover the fighter unit. Click the fighter’s name to select the fighter itself. The bar will be green if the unit is alive, and gray if the unit is dead.
4v4 Skill-based Matchmaking
Previously, Classic 4v4 queue would form a match as soon as 8 players were ready. Now it will try to match you with players closer to your skill level, using your hidden 4v4 rating.
Due to the more casual environment and the importance of fast queues, 4v4 matchmaking is very "loose," meaning you'll match with a variety of skill levels. Keep in mind that the team auto-balancer will always shuffle teams to be as fair as possible.
We'll be monitoring queue times and matchmaking fairness in 4v4 carefully and tuning things as needed.
Restart Campaign Button
In the Campaign only, you can now quickly restart a match via the ESC menu. Note that the restart button is only available for the first 20 minutes of the match right now, due to some technical limitations.
If you're past 20 minutes and want to restart, use Surrender. It's faster than Quitting and also awards essence and XP.
Improvements & Fixes
Major Improvements
- Added a button to start a Classic 4v4 match if you have 8 players in your custom game room. If you're in a squad of 5-8 players, it's highly recommended to play Classic instead of custom games because it auto-balances teams, has card drops enabled, and gives bonus essence.
- Pinging units now shows additional information
Major Fixes
- Matchmaking: Fixed occasional cases of long queue times when there shouldn’t have been, especially for lower rated players
- Gameplay: Fixed some very rare cases where a unit would start at max mana, when it shouldn’t have
- HUD: Wave Info and Attack Effectiveness windows now save their positions between sessions
- Tab Scoreboard: Fixed a bug where enemy units weren’t hoverable after they died
- Client: Fixed some cases where the game would freeze when trying to quit
- Reconnecting: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t send Giant Snails after reconnecting
- Translation fixes and improvements. If you'd like to contribute to translations, please visit legiontd2.com/translate. Any changes you make will automatically show up next patch. Thank you for your help!
Minor Improvements
- Bots: Now smarter about generally avoiding ranged mercenaries on ranged waves
- Client: Pressing ESC in main menu while in queue will now cancel the queue instead of prompting to quit
- HUD: Unit range circles are now shown during the battle phase. Range circles are a little less bright around the edges.
- HUD: When autosend (“AUTO”) is off, it now shows an empty checkbox to make it more clear that it is off
- HUD: Attack & Defense Types table now shows relative percents like +20% instead of absolute percents like 120%
- HUD: Fighter tooltips now show percent bonus damage/reduction: https://i.imgur.com/WF4cGTD.png
- HUD: Wave tooltip now shows attack range for ranged waves
- HUD: Pinging a player's power score now shows their leak ratio
- HUD: Pinging a king now shows its king upgrades
- Graphics: Enemy lane indicator VFX improvements
- Graphics: Upgrade Available white circle is now a bit more visible
- Graphics: Newly Deployed blue glow is now a bit more visible
- Menu: Prevented selecting Mastermind Variants or Lock-In Fighter too quickly (to reduce the chance of misclicks)
- Options > Interface: Health Bar size now goes up to a max of 300 (from 200)
- Options > Video: Cursor confined mode now has the “Default” option, which will be the default for new players moving forward. When “Default” is selected, the cursor will be confined for full-screen, but free for borderless/windowed.
- Debug: Added -stacks X command for setting hydra stacks
Minor Fixes
- In-Game News: Fixed a bug where in-game news sometimes didn’t show, especially for short events
- Graphics: Fixed some cases where a unit would appear to continue running across the screen, when it was actually standing still and attacking
- Audio: Fixed Mute Insufficient Resource Sounds option not working with king upgrades
- Audio: Fixed Judgment missing sound effect
- Battle Text: Various fixes & improvements
- Codex: Added -save/-load commands which were previously missing
New Player Experience
- Game Coach: Now warns you about training workers during Wave 15 battle (since you can get 2x workers starting on Wave 16): https://i.imgur.com/sG62Z01.png
- Game Coach: Now reminds you to hit “1” and “3” keys to pan to your lane/enemy lane
- Game Coach: No longer reminds you to hit Tab + Space
- New Player Experience: Fixed a bug where ties/match canceled counted towards your games played, which affected your initial rating boost
Stability
- Fixed a few more cases where a player would get stuck on Connecting to Login for a minute or two, instead of connecting quickly
- Fixed some rare cases where a player would receive the “Loading account information” popup during a loading screen of a game
Game Balance
Legion Spells
Creditor
- Gain 50% of your spare gold (up to 170 spare gold each wave) >> Gain 40% of your spare gold (no cap)
Making Creditor more fun and less confusing.
Villain
- Damage amplification: 30% (15% for ranged) >> 28% (14% for ranged)
Fighters
Bone Warrior
- Health: 110 >> 100
Oathbreaker
- Health 1100 >> 1080
Pack Rat
- Health: 600 >> 620
- Damage: 58 >> 59
Buzz / Consort
- Attack speed 1.03 >> 1.01
False Maiden
- Damage: 25 >> 26
Hell Raiser
- Damage: 50 >> 51
Kingpin
- Damage: 192 >> 195
Reverting the last nerf to Kingpin. Despite being perceived by some as strong, Angler/Bounty Hunter/Kingpin are underperforming.
Zeus
- Attack speed: 2.44 >> 2.35
Gargoyle
- Attack speed: 0.93 >> 0.91
Sacred Steed
- Health: 760 >> 740
Pegasus
- Health: 2580 >> 2510
Violet
- Health: 2300 >> 2340
Mudman
- Health: 1680 >> 1660
- Attack speed: 0.77 >> 0.75
Golem
- Attack speed: 0.77 >> 0.75
Butcher
- Health: 1350 >> 1330
- Attack speed: 1.01 >> 1
Head Chef
- Health: 3730 >> 3670
- Attack speed: 1.01 >> 1
APS / MPS
- Attack speed: 1.45 >> 1.41
Nightmare
- Health: 1060 >> 1100
Priestess of the Abyss / Azeria
- Attack speed: 0.96 >> 0.97
Infiltrator
- Health: 720 >> 730
- Attack speed: 1.03 >> 1.04
Orchid
- Health: 2520 >> 2530
- Damage: 133 >> 134
King Claw / Ocean Templar
- Delicacy removed (now only Grarl can be sold for 90%)
We're removing some versatility from these units to nerf Grarl (without directly nerfing Grarl further) and to encourage players to commit to keeping King Claw and Ocean Templar once they are built.
Arctaire
- Health: 4340 >> 4380
- Damage: 133 >> 134
Elite Archer / Trinity Archer
- Fixed a bug where they sometimes only fired a single arrow when there was one target at max range
Holy Avenger
- Health: 2400 >> 2430
- Damage: 96 >> 97
Sovereign
- Health: 6200 >> 6050
We're keeping a close eye on Sovereign and doing our best to juggle game balance and fantasy.
Great Boar
- Health: 3220 >> 3200
- Stampede: Attack speed slow: 8% >> 6%
Red Eyes
- Health: 8220 >> 8100
- Damage: 161 >> 159
- Thunderous Charge: Attack speed slow: 20% >> 15%
Soul Gate / Hell Gate
- Mana regeneration increased by 6%
Mercenaries
Ogre
- Health: 2900 >> 2950
- Attack speed: 1.37 >> 1.39
A warm welcome to the 82,000 new players who got the game in the last 2 weeks. We hope you enjoy the patch!
Sincerely,
Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani
Changed depots in public_test_realm branch