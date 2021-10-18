8.04: Damage Tracker & 4v4 Skill-based Matchmaking

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 8.04 is expected to release on Wednesday, October 20.

Pollywog Cup

Sign up as a team here by October 21 at 8pm CEST (11am PDT) and join the tournament Discord. This is an open tournament. Anyone can sign up.

Schedule: October 22-24 from 8-10pm CEST (11am-1pm PDT). Be there 15 minutes early!

Prize: $300 USD to the winning team

Format: Bo3 single elimination, Bo5 for finals. Maximum 64 teams.

Rules: Mastermind 2v2

The Pollywog Cup is organized by an external organizer known as CFA.

Roadmap & Idea Board

Check out what we're working on and submit ideas for things to add to the game: http://legiontd2.com/roadmap

Damage Tracker

Now it’s easier to see which fighters are your main carries. Click the icon to switch the chart from "Damage" to "Damage Taken" and see which tanks are doing their job.

Mouseover a fighter’s name to hover the fighter unit. Click the fighter’s name to select the fighter itself. The bar will be green if the unit is alive, and gray if the unit is dead.

4v4 Skill-based Matchmaking

Previously, Classic 4v4 queue would form a match as soon as 8 players were ready. Now it will try to match you with players closer to your skill level, using your hidden 4v4 rating.

Due to the more casual environment and the importance of fast queues, 4v4 matchmaking is very "loose," meaning you'll match with a variety of skill levels. Keep in mind that the team auto-balancer will always shuffle teams to be as fair as possible.

We'll be monitoring queue times and matchmaking fairness in 4v4 carefully and tuning things as needed.

Restart Campaign Button

In the Campaign only, you can now quickly restart a match via the ESC menu. Note that the restart button is only available for the first 20 minutes of the match right now, due to some technical limitations.

If you're past 20 minutes and want to restart, use Surrender. It's faster than Quitting and also awards essence and XP.

Improvements & Fixes

Major Improvements

Added a button to start a Classic 4v4 match if you have 8 players in your custom game room. If you're in a squad of 5-8 players, it's highly recommended to play Classic instead of custom games because it auto-balances teams, has card drops enabled, and gives bonus essence.

Pinging units now shows additional information

Major Fixes

Matchmaking: Fixed occasional cases of long queue times when there shouldn’t have been, especially for lower rated players

Gameplay: Fixed some very rare cases where a unit would start at max mana, when it shouldn’t have

HUD: Wave Info and Attack Effectiveness windows now save their positions between sessions

Tab Scoreboard: Fixed a bug where enemy units weren’t hoverable after they died

Client: Fixed some cases where the game would freeze when trying to quit

Reconnecting: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t send Giant Snails after reconnecting

Translation fixes and improvements. If you'd like to contribute to translations, please visit legiontd2.com/translate. Any changes you make will automatically show up next patch. Thank you for your help!

Minor Improvements

Bots: Now smarter about generally avoiding ranged mercenaries on ranged waves

Client: Pressing ESC in main menu while in queue will now cancel the queue instead of prompting to quit

HUD: Unit range circles are now shown during the battle phase. Range circles are a little less bright around the edges.

HUD: When autosend (“AUTO”) is off, it now shows an empty checkbox to make it more clear that it is off

HUD: Attack & Defense Types table now shows relative percents like +20% instead of absolute percents like 120%

HUD: Fighter tooltips now show percent bonus damage/reduction: https://i.imgur.com/WF4cGTD.png

HUD: Wave tooltip now shows attack range for ranged waves

HUD: Pinging a player's power score now shows their leak ratio

HUD: Pinging a king now shows its king upgrades

Graphics: Enemy lane indicator VFX improvements

Graphics: Upgrade Available white circle is now a bit more visible

Graphics: Newly Deployed blue glow is now a bit more visible

Menu: Prevented selecting Mastermind Variants or Lock-In Fighter too quickly (to reduce the chance of misclicks)

Options > Interface: Health Bar size now goes up to a max of 300 (from 200)

Options > Video: Cursor confined mode now has the “Default” option, which will be the default for new players moving forward. When “Default” is selected, the cursor will be confined for full-screen, but free for borderless/windowed.

Debug: Added -stacks X command for setting hydra stacks

Minor Fixes

In-Game News: Fixed a bug where in-game news sometimes didn’t show, especially for short events

Graphics: Fixed some cases where a unit would appear to continue running across the screen, when it was actually standing still and attacking

Audio: Fixed Mute Insufficient Resource Sounds option not working with king upgrades

Audio: Fixed Judgment missing sound effect

Battle Text: Various fixes & improvements

Codex: Added -save/-load commands which were previously missing

New Player Experience

Game Coach: Now warns you about training workers during Wave 15 battle (since you can get 2x workers starting on Wave 16): https://i.imgur.com/sG62Z01.png

Game Coach: Now reminds you to hit “1” and “3” keys to pan to your lane/enemy lane

Game Coach: No longer reminds you to hit Tab + Space

New Player Experience: Fixed a bug where ties/match canceled counted towards your games played, which affected your initial rating boost

Stability

Fixed a few more cases where a player would get stuck on Connecting to Login for a minute or two, instead of connecting quickly

Fixed some rare cases where a player would receive the “Loading account information” popup during a loading screen of a game

Game Balance

Legion Spells



Creditor

Gain 50% of your spare gold (up to 170 spare gold each wave) >> Gain 40% of your spare gold (no cap)

Making Creditor more fun and less confusing.



Villain

Damage amplification: 30% (15% for ranged) >> 28% (14% for ranged)

Fighters



Bone Warrior

Health: 110 >> 100



Oathbreaker

Health 1100 >> 1080



Pack Rat

Health: 600 >> 620

Damage: 58 >> 59



Buzz / Consort

Attack speed 1.03 >> 1.01



False Maiden

Damage: 25 >> 26



Hell Raiser

Damage: 50 >> 51



Kingpin

Damage: 192 >> 195

Reverting the last nerf to Kingpin. Despite being perceived by some as strong, Angler/Bounty Hunter/Kingpin are underperforming.



Zeus

Attack speed: 2.44 >> 2.35



Gargoyle

Attack speed: 0.93 >> 0.91



Sacred Steed

Health: 760 >> 740



Pegasus

Health: 2580 >> 2510



Violet

Health: 2300 >> 2340



Mudman

Health: 1680 >> 1660

Attack speed: 0.77 >> 0.75



Golem

Attack speed: 0.77 >> 0.75



Butcher

Health: 1350 >> 1330

Attack speed: 1.01 >> 1



Head Chef

Health: 3730 >> 3670

Attack speed: 1.01 >> 1



APS / MPS

Attack speed: 1.45 >> 1.41



Nightmare

Health: 1060 >> 1100



Priestess of the Abyss / Azeria

Attack speed: 0.96 >> 0.97



Infiltrator

Health: 720 >> 730

Attack speed: 1.03 >> 1.04



Orchid

Health: 2520 >> 2530

Damage: 133 >> 134



King Claw / Ocean Templar

Delicacy removed (now only Grarl can be sold for 90%)

We're removing some versatility from these units to nerf Grarl (without directly nerfing Grarl further) and to encourage players to commit to keeping King Claw and Ocean Templar once they are built.



Arctaire

Health: 4340 >> 4380

Damage: 133 >> 134



Elite Archer / Trinity Archer

Fixed a bug where they sometimes only fired a single arrow when there was one target at max range



Holy Avenger

Health: 2400 >> 2430

Damage: 96 >> 97



Sovereign

Health: 6200 >> 6050

We're keeping a close eye on Sovereign and doing our best to juggle game balance and fantasy.



Great Boar

Health: 3220 >> 3200

Stampede: Attack speed slow: 8% >> 6%



Red Eyes

Health: 8220 >> 8100

Damage: 161 >> 159

Thunderous Charge: Attack speed slow: 20% >> 15%



Soul Gate / Hell Gate

Mana regeneration increased by 6%

Mercenaries



Ogre

Health: 2900 >> 2950

Attack speed: 1.37 >> 1.39

A warm welcome to the 82,000 new players who got the game in the last 2 weeks. We hope you enjoy the patch!

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani