War and Famine do not humiliate anymore!

Hello!

First, thanks for the warm welcome of the game and great reviews.

Secondly, even in great reviews, there are often complaints about the tasks of War and Famine.

Less than a year later, here it is, a small patch that changes the situation.

1. During the War's Quest, there is a 100% chance that the stage will have enough weapons to complete the quest. There is no guarantee that the weapon will appear in place of the cart. Otherwise, what is the point?

2. During the Famine's Quest, there is a 100% chance that each required food will appear at least once during the level. Previously it was not, but now it is.

Other changes, no less important.

3. The Knight in the Union has changed his position.



4. In the Union, there may be FPS drop due to something hidden.

5. There were some imperfections on the Mistake! page: the Jinn and the Croupier did not show their signs around them, the Parasite, when sent, did not show a connection with its victim. Now everyone is showing everything.