Changelist

Cloud saves are now supported on all platforms.

Steam trading cards are now available for Midnight Protocol.

Fixed text formatting on the AEC Stealth Chip description.

A SysOp's reconnect ability now has a 1 turn delay.

Hive's install icon has been replaced with the correct icon.

Fixed a situation in which Pavo [spoiler]can still send a mail after you killed him[/spoiler]

Expanded port scanner to show if there are encryption nodes, financial nodes or bridge nodes present on a network.

Fixed an issue where you could still pay ransom to Doc after the timer expired.

Changed the password for the Customer Service mission.

The help command now also shows the program stats such as minimum slices, install duration, etc.

Removed several typos from the game.

Mission Balancing

This update brings an important change: most missions no longer have a static layout but support multiple variations. The port scanner has also received an upgrade so you can now see if a network ha encryption nodes, financial nodes, or bridge nodes before you commit to the mission. These changes are a result of a perceived 'cheat' in the game: rollback. Rollback allows you to replay a mission instead of having to exit the game during a mission and reloading your save file. This means you could scope out a network and change your deck loadout, or even play the mission for a while to learn the ICE layout. This patch is a step towards making the rollback less game-breaking and more towards the convenience it is intended to be. This change does not affect all missions (some story missions rely on the layout of the network to be the same). The following missions have been affected by this change: