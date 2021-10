Hi folks!

This one is just a small update to fix a problem with the final platinum-style achievement, "Driven" .

It should trigger correctly now, once all other achievements have been unlocked.

If you've already unlocked all the others, there's a little hack in there to unlock "Driven" when you boot the game and move from the Press Start screen to the Main Menu.

Sorry for the inconvenience. Though I don't think many people have got them all yet. :)

Cheers,

Richard.