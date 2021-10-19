Version 1.4.4 with Improved Help & Feedback

Spirit Island has a new and improved help & feedback system, powered by Helpshift. Use the Help & Feedback button from the in-game or main menu to access FAQs and report problems to us directly in-game.
Online multiplayer is still in development, and is at the private beta stage. We've been previewing it regularly on Spirit Island Saturdays, 2 PM Eastern on our Twitch channel. Tune in to see how it's going!
This update also includes various bug fixes and small improvements, notably:
- Quick Play now correctly computes the difficulty for thematic boards when playing with Branch & Claw.
- The Powers Long Forgotten fist-sized ember Spirit benefit can now be used at the moment you are deciding what power card to forget.
- Fixed a problem where Local Diaspora could push too many Explorers.
- Fixed issues with using Undo after flipping a Blight card.
- Damage dealt to the land from previous ravages in the same turn is no longer carried over to later ravages.
- Fixed a problem with the 2D board style where sometimes strife would not be seen.
- Immigration Slows no longer skips High Immigration builds.
- Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck if you played no power cards in the Ritual of Terror scenario.
- Fixed an issue where the Dahan Insurrection win condition was not always triggering promptly.
- Fixed a problem interaction between Bringer of Dreams and Nightmares and Pent-up Calamity.
- Gift of Constancy no longer lets you try to reclaim the power card from Aid From Lesser Spirits.
