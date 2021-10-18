Fireheart - Patch 1.0.6

Hey everyone!
Here is a bigger patch. A few more additions and fixes. I also worked on performance so it should be a bit smoother now.
Additions / improvements:
- Improved performance
- Added name for support aura icon when being hovered
- Added barrier skill for Larus
- Added barrier skill for elite warrior cultists
- Added a level to the Priest in Dent
- Added camera distance reset when stamina hits zero
- Added 3 more caves with treasures to discover
- Changed NPC placements in Cameron
- Crystal swords now apply status effects
- Changed location of a gold chest
- Changed gold chest drops
- Changed Nightbringer damage to magical
- Slighty improved Nightbringer appearance
- Opened shop and inn doors to make it clear that players can enter these buildings
- Slightly changed silver chest drops
- Changed Stone Golem health to intended value
- Buffed Grey Dragon stats
- Changed dragon name to Grey Dragon
- Changed Grey Dragon to only drop one thing :eyes:
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where stats on the shard buttons did not update when equipping new gear
- Fixed various shard button bugs
- Fixed a bug where loading the game changes the players magical damage to physical
- Fixed a bug where companions could be poisoned for all eternity
- Fixed a bug where the support aura icon is not being displayed for all companions
Let me know if you have a problem or a question! Please also free to review the game if you have time.
Thank you and I wish you a happy adventure!
Cheers,
Mike
Changed files in this update