Old Stories: Fireheart update for 18 October 2021

Fireheart - Patch 1.0.6

Fireheart - Patch 1.0.6 · Build 7554567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is a bigger patch. A few more additions and fixes. I also worked on performance so it should be a bit smoother now.

Additions / improvements:

  • Improved performance
  • Added name for support aura icon when being hovered
  • Added barrier skill for Larus
  • Added barrier skill for elite warrior cultists
  • Added a level to the Priest in Dent
  • Added camera distance reset when stamina hits zero
  • Added 3 more caves with treasures to discover
  • Changed NPC placements in Cameron
  • Crystal swords now apply status effects
  • Changed location of a gold chest
  • Changed gold chest drops
  • Changed Nightbringer damage to magical
  • Slighty improved Nightbringer appearance
  • Opened shop and inn doors to make it clear that players can enter these buildings
  • Slightly changed silver chest drops
  • Changed Stone Golem health to intended value
  • Buffed Grey Dragon stats
  • Changed dragon name to Grey Dragon
  • Changed Grey Dragon to only drop one thing :eyes:

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where stats on the shard buttons did not update when equipping new gear
  • Fixed various shard button bugs
  • Fixed a bug where loading the game changes the players magical damage to physical
  • Fixed a bug where companions could be poisoned for all eternity
  • Fixed a bug where the support aura icon is not being displayed for all companions

Let me know if you have a problem or a question! Please also free to review the game if you have time.

Thank you and I wish you a happy adventure!

Cheers,

Mike

