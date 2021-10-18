Fireheart - Patch 1.0.6

Hey everyone!

Here is a bigger patch. A few more additions and fixes. I also worked on performance so it should be a bit smoother now.

Additions / improvements:

Improved performance

Added name for support aura icon when being hovered

Added barrier skill for Larus

Added barrier skill for elite warrior cultists

Added a level to the Priest in Dent

Added camera distance reset when stamina hits zero

Added 3 more caves with treasures to discover

Changed NPC placements in Cameron

Crystal swords now apply status effects

Changed location of a gold chest

Changed gold chest drops

Changed Nightbringer damage to magical

Slighty improved Nightbringer appearance

Opened shop and inn doors to make it clear that players can enter these buildings

Slightly changed silver chest drops

Changed Stone Golem health to intended value

Buffed Grey Dragon stats

Changed dragon name to Grey Dragon

Changed Grey Dragon to only drop one thing :eyes:

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where stats on the shard buttons did not update when equipping new gear

Fixed various shard button bugs

Fixed a bug where loading the game changes the players magical damage to physical

Fixed a bug where companions could be poisoned for all eternity

Fixed a bug where the support aura icon is not being displayed for all companions

Let me know if you have a problem or a question! Please also free to review the game if you have time.

Thank you and I wish you a happy adventure!

Cheers,

Mike